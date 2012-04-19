Intergrated Digital Info Services Ltd Management Discussions

Pursuant to Clause 49 of Listing Agreement, the Management Discussion and Analysis Report are as under:

(i) Industrial structure and development or Growth and Market Trends:

Due to recession in the industry, over all marketing condition of the company finds difficult to market its products viz., Massman Genie and DMR+. However, company believes in future growth and prospectus of its products.

(ii) Opportunities and Threats: Opportunities

In the cargo segment, the corporates have started depending on a total logistics solution rather than mere transportation. As a result, critical and scientific management techniques have to be necessarily adopted by the logistics providers, if they are to offer meaningful service to meet the increasing demands of the industry.

(iii) Threats

The market being national, our company has to gear up for national level operation in quick time. Our financial propensity to grow at national level at this time is probably the only restraint that could jeopardize the monopolistic market condition that we enjoy. Otherwise, the management is unable to perceive any other threat for either of the two product ranges.

(iv) Outlook, risks and concerns: Outlook

The motto of the company namely the Pioneering Spirit, Technical Superiority and Commitment to Service have not been changed or compromised.

(v) Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The company is continued to practice of existing internal control system covering financial and operational concerns. The Advisory Board with a financial committee have been functioning efficiently has ensured that the interest of the shareholders is the prime focus.

(vi) Financial performance:

Particulars Current Year 2010-11 Last Year 2009-10 (Rs.in 000) (Rs.in 000) Income from software services - - Sale of traded shares - - Other income 1,207 - Total Expenditure 761 4,149 Profit before Depreciation and tax (446) (4,149) Less: Depreciation on fixed assets 10,275 16.864 Depreciation or. investments - - Net profit / (Loss) after tax (9.829) (21,013) Add Provision for contingencies written back - - Deferred tax - Amount transferred to Reserves & Surplus (4,61,305) (4,51,476) Paid up Equity share capital 1,49,776 1,49,776

(vii) Human Assets:

The company has cordial relationship with its employees and has provided good opportunities for training and all round development