TO THE MEMBERS OF

INTERLINK PETROLEUM LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of INTERLINK PETROLEUM LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March, 2018, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flows Statement and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (herein after referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended).

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone financial statements based on our audit. While conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under and the Order issued under section 143(11) of the Act.

We conducted our audit of standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2018, and its losses (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the standalone financial statements of 31 March 2018. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter:

1. Note No. 9A(iii) of the Financial Statements regarding non provision of interest on ECB Borrowings from Loyz Oil Pte Ltd. consequent to the waiver of interest.

2. Note No. 9B(i) of the Financial Statements regarding non provision of interest on unsecured Borrowings.

3. Note No. 22 of the Financial Statements regarding Impact and Justification on the Assumption of Going Concern.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified in the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (as amended) under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March, 2018 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2018 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements-refer note no. 21 to the standalone financial statements of 31 March 2018;

ii. the company is not required to make any provisions under the applicable law or Ind AS, for material foreseeable losses, on long term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company;

For Santosh Gupta & Co

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 009713N)

Santosh Gupta (Partner)

Membership No. 088409

Place: Faridabad Date: 30 May 2018

Annexure A to Independent Auditors Report

Referred to Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date

i. In respect of fixed assets

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situations of fixed assets.

(b) All fixed assets have been physically verified by the management during the year. There is a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) No immovable property has been owned by the company during the year for which title deed is required.

ii. The Company does not have any inventory of raw material and finished goods during the year. Accordingly paragraphs 3 (ii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable.

iii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly paragraphs 3 (iii) (a), (b) and (c) of the order are not applicable.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

v. According to information and explanations gives to us, the company has not accepted any deposit and hence reporting under paragraph 3(v) (a), (b) and (c) of the order is not applicable.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules made by the

Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, related to the extraction of crude oil and natural gas, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the specified accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the same. vii.

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us in respect of statutory and other dues we are informed that the provisions of Employees Provident Fund Act & Employees State Insurance Act, 1948 are not applicable to the Company during the year. According to the records of the Company, undisputed statutory dues including Investors Education and Protection Fund, Income-tax, Sales-tax/ VAT, Wealth Tax, Custom Duty, Service Tax, Excise Duty, Cess, and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were outstanding as at March 31, 2018 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no disputed amounts payable in respect of Wealth-tax, Sales Tax/VAT, Custom duty, Excise duty and Cess were in arrears as at 31st March, 2018. However, according to the information and explanation given to us, the following dues of income tax have not been disposed of by the company on account of disputes:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount ( ) Period for which amount Relates Forum where dispute is Pending Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax and Interest Under Section 143 (3) 4,520/- A.Y. 2011-2012 Circle1(1)(2), Vadodara

viii. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government. The company has not issued any debentures. ix. The company did not raise any money by way of initial public offer or further public office (including debt instruments) & term loans during the year. Accordingly, Paragraph 3(IX) of the order is not applicable.

x. To the best of our knowledge and according to information & explanations given to us, no material fraud by the company or on the company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year.

xi. In our opinion and according to the information & explanations given to us & based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has provided/paid for managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act.

xii. In our opinion & according to the information & explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi company.

Accordingly, paragraph 3(Xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us & based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 & 188 of the Companies act, 2013 where applicable & details of such related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. During the year the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xiv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us & based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. According the paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable.

xvi. The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934

For Santosh Gupta & Co

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 009713N)

Santosh Gupta (Partner)

Membership No. 088409

Place: Faridabad Date: 30 May 2018

Annexure B to Independent Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of INTERLINK PETROLEUM LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March, 2018 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2018, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Santosh Gupta & Co

Chartered Accountants

(Firms Registration No. 009713N)

Santosh Gupta (Partner)

Membership No. 088409

Place: Faridabad Date: 30 May 2018