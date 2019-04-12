Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
447.1
|0
|1,788.6
|-0.48
|0
|3.56
|38.12
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
603.65
|12.42
|1,749.38
|53.28
|0.17
|245.01
|452.13
Duke Offshore Ltd
17.7
|0
|17.45
|-0.54
|0
|0
|4.85
