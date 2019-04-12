Interlink Petroleum Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
-0.11
-0.43
-2.37
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.95
-0.38
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-1.08
-0.32
-1.73
Other operating items
Operating
0
-2.14
-1.14
-4.14
Capital expenditure
0
-4.17
0
-0.14
Free cash flow
0
-6.31
-1.14
-4.29
Equity raised
-201.33
-171.23
-151.39
20.96
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
149.54
149.07
139.38
132.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-51.79
-28.48
-13.16
149.59
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.