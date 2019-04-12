iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Interlink Petroleum Ltd Balance Sheet

3.23
(-5.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|02:03:47 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Interlink Petroleum Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

24.93

24.93

24.93

24.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.67

-100.67

-85.62

-75.7

Net Worth

-75.74

-75.74

-60.69

-50.77

Minority Interest

Debt

74.77

74.77

74.3

70.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.97

-0.97

13.61

19.75

Fixed Assets

0.08

0.1

13.42

19.51

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.18

-1.19

-0.1

0.01

Inventories

0

0

1.35

1.35

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.47

Debtor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.12

0.66

0.69

Sundry Creditors

-1.17

-1.19

-1.21

-1.21

Creditor Days

0

0

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.12

-0.9

-1.29

Cash

0.12

0.11

0.29

0.24

Total Assets

-0.98

-0.98

13.61

19.76

Interlink Petro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Interlink Petroleum Ltd

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.