Interlink Petroleum Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
24.93
24.93
24.93
24.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.67
-100.67
-85.62
-75.7
Net Worth
-75.74
-75.74
-60.69
-50.77
Minority Interest
Debt
74.77
74.77
74.3
70.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.97
-0.97
13.61
19.75
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.1
13.42
19.51
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.18
-1.19
-0.1
0.01
Inventories
0
0
1.35
1.35
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.47
Debtor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.12
0.66
0.69
Sundry Creditors
-1.17
-1.19
-1.21
-1.21
Creditor Days
0
0
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.12
-0.9
-1.29
Cash
0.12
0.11
0.29
0.24
Total Assets
-0.98
-0.98
13.61
19.76
