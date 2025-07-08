iifl-logo
Interlink Petroleum Ltd Share Price Live

3.23
(-5.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|02:03:47 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.23
  • Day's High3.23
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.4
  • Day's Low3.23
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.08
  • P/E161.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-30.39
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.05
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Interlink Petroleum Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Oil Drill/Allied

Open

3.23

Prev. Close

3.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.08

Day's High

3.23

Day's Low

3.23

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-30.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.05

P/E

161.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Interlink Petroleum Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Interlink Petroleum Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Interlink Petroleum Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|11:41 PM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 51.78%

Foreign: 51.78%

Indian: 0.03%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 48.17%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Interlink Petroleum Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

24.93

24.93

24.93

24.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-100.67

-100.67

-85.62

-75.7

Net Worth

-75.74

-75.74

-60.69

-50.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.14

-0.49

-0.75

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0

-0.11

-0.43

-2.37

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.95

-0.38

-0.03

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.02

-1.08

-0.32

-1.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

-44.08

-31.73

-54.03

97.35

EBIT growth

-99.91

2,193.6

-98.3

89.93

Net profit growth

-99.99

51.7

-88.48

5,741.39

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0.62

0.72

1.14

0.67

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Interlink Petroleum Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd

DOLPHIN

447.1

01,788.6-0.4803.5638.12

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd

JINDRILL

603.65

12.421,749.3853.280.17245.01452.13

Duke Offshore Ltd

17.7

017.45-0.54004.85

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Interlink Petroleum Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vijay Misra

Director

Lee Chye Cheng Adrian

Independent Director

Krishna Kumar Nittala

Independent Director

Kirti Trivedi

Independent Director

Ashish Trivedi.

Registered Office

105 1st Floor South Ex Plaza I,

389A Masjid Moth South Extn-II,

New Delhi - 110049

Tel: 91-011-46035037

Website: http://www.interlinkpetroleum.com

Email: secretarial@interlinkpetroleum.com

Registrar Office

Narang Tower,

44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,

New Delhi-110028

Tel: 91-11-41410592-94

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Interlink Petroleum Limited (IPL) is a public limited company, incorporated in 1993, under the laws of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IPL has been engaged in the exploration and pro...
Reports by Interlink Petroleum Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Interlink Petroleum Ltd share price today?

The Interlink Petroleum Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹3.23 today.

What is the Market Cap of Interlink Petroleum Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Interlink Petroleum Ltd is ₹8.05 Cr. as of 12 Apr ‘19

What is the PE and PB ratio of Interlink Petroleum Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Interlink Petroleum Ltd is 161.5 and -0.11 as of 12 Apr ‘19

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Interlink Petroleum Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Interlink Petroleum Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Interlink Petroleum Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 12 Apr ‘19

What is the CAGR of Interlink Petroleum Ltd?

Interlink Petroleum Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -29.04%, 3 Years at -28.10%, 1 Year at -26.76%, 6 Month at -29.17%, 3 Month at -17.18% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Interlink Petroleum Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Interlink Petroleum Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.82 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 48.18 %

