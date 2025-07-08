Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorOil Drill/Allied
Open₹3.23
Prev. Close₹3.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.08
Day's High₹3.23
Day's Low₹3.23
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-30.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.05
P/E161.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
24.93
24.93
24.93
24.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-100.67
-100.67
-85.62
-75.7
Net Worth
-75.74
-75.74
-60.69
-50.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.14
-0.49
-0.75
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0
-0.11
-0.43
-2.37
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.95
-0.38
-0.03
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.02
-1.08
-0.32
-1.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
-44.08
-31.73
-54.03
97.35
EBIT growth
-99.91
2,193.6
-98.3
89.93
Net profit growth
-99.99
51.7
-88.48
5,741.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
Other Operating Income
0.62
0.72
1.14
0.67
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Ltd
DOLPHIN
447.1
|0
|1,788.6
|-0.48
|0
|3.56
|38.12
Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd
JINDRILL
603.65
|12.42
|1,749.38
|53.28
|0.17
|245.01
|452.13
Duke Offshore Ltd
17.7
|0
|17.45
|-0.54
|0
|0
|4.85
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vijay Misra
Director
Lee Chye Cheng Adrian
Independent Director
Krishna Kumar Nittala
Independent Director
Kirti Trivedi
Independent Director
Ashish Trivedi.
105 1st Floor South Ex Plaza I,
389A Masjid Moth South Extn-II,
New Delhi - 110049
Tel: 91-011-46035037
Website: http://www.interlinkpetroleum.com
Email: secretarial@interlinkpetroleum.com
Narang Tower,
44 Community Centre, Naraina Ind Area,
New Delhi-110028
Tel: 91-11-41410592-94
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Interlink Petroleum Limited (IPL) is a public limited company, incorporated in 1993, under the laws of India and is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange. IPL has been engaged in the exploration and pro...
Reports by Interlink Petroleum Ltd
