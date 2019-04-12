iifl-logo
Interlink Petroleum Ltd Key Ratios

3.23
(-5.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|02:03:47 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-28.77

EBIT growth

-50.35

Net profit growth

-50.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

0

EBIT margin

0

0

Net profit margin

0

0

RoCE

-0.35

RoNW

-0.15

RoA

-0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.11

-0.21

Book value per share

15.05

15.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

P/CEPS

-249.29

-199.85

P/B

1.85

2.83

EV/EBIDTA

-520.72

-245.29

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

0

Inventory days

0

0

Creditor days

-630.3

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

276.68

62.91

Net debt / equity

0.9

0

Net debt / op. profit

-41.66

0.3

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

Other costs

0

0

