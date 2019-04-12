Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.14
-0.49
-0.75
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.47
-0.74
-0.82
-2.1
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.5
-0.89
-1.31
-2.86
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.95
-0.38
-0.03
Interest expense
0
0.77
-0.4
-0.08
Other income
0.51
0.95
1.66
0.59
Profit before tax
0
-0.11
-0.43
-2.37
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0
-0.11
-0.43
-2.37
Exceptional items
0
-14.93
-9.48
-83.78
Net profit
0
-15.05
-9.92
-86.16
yoy growth (%)
-99.99
51.7
-88.48
5,741.39
NPM
0
0
0
0
