Interlink Petroleum Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.23
(-5.00%)
Apr 12, 2019|02:03:47 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.14

-0.49

-0.75

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.47

-0.74

-0.82

-2.1

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-0.5

-0.89

-1.31

-2.86

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.95

-0.38

-0.03

Interest expense

0

0.77

-0.4

-0.08

Other income

0.51

0.95

1.66

0.59

Profit before tax

0

-0.11

-0.43

-2.37

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0

-0.11

-0.43

-2.37

Exceptional items

0

-14.93

-9.48

-83.78

Net profit

0

-15.05

-9.92

-86.16

yoy growth (%)

-99.99

51.7

-88.48

5,741.39

NPM

0

0

0

0

