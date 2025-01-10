To the Members of International Combustion (India) Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS Financial Statements of International Combustion (India) Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and a summary of the material accounting policy information and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended (Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key Audit Matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the Key Audit Matter to be communicated in our report. A description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in this context.

Key Audit Matters How the matter was addressed in our audit Revenue recognition related to multiple element arrangements (as described in notes 3.14 of the Ind AS financial statements). Our audit procedures included the following: • We obtained an understanding and evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of key controls over revenue recognition; The contracts with customers include multiple elements including sale of products and ancillary services like supervision of installation, commissioning, etc. The identification of performance obligations under the contracts with customers, allocation of consideration to the performance obligations identified and determination of the timing of revenue recognition in accordance with Ind AS 115 requires exercise of judgement by the Companys management. • We assessed the appropriateness of the accounting policies applied by the Company in line with the applicable accounting standards. • We tested contracts with customers on a sample basis to assess the contractual terms which impacted identification and timing of performance obligations, allocation of consideration to these performance obligations based on determination of selling prices and determination of timing of recognition for each of these revenue components; • We performed tests related to non-standard manual journal entries related to revenue We considered this to be a Key Audit Matter in view of the customer contracts being complex and non-standard Audit Conclusion: Our procedures did not identify any material exceptions.

Information Other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial statements

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance ,changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the

provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of the Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, make it probable those economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefit of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our report we report that:

a) we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as specified under section 133 of the Act read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, please refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) According to the information and explanations given to us, managerial remuneration has been paid by the Company to its directors during the year in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, and the rules framed thereunder.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 read with the Companies (Audit & Auditors) Amendment Rules, 2017, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. The Company is not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and protection Fund.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief ,no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in Ind AS Financial Statement, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) contain any material mis-statement;

v. The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed a dividend of Rupees Five per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, and as per the information, explanation and representations provided to us by the management, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The management has represented that the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. The management has also represented that there was no instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with and during the course of our audit, to the extent of our test checks, we did not come across any such instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

(The Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

i) a) (A) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment (PPE).

(B) The Company has generally maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the PPE of the Company have been physically verified by management during the year which in our opinion reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of the assets. As per the information given to us by the management no material discrepancies as compared to book records was noticed in respect of the PPE physically verified during the year. Patterns and moulds lying with third parties have been confirmed by them and acknowledged by the management.

c) According to the information, representation and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the title deeds of all the immovable properties disclosed in the Ind AS financial statements and as provided to us, the same appeared to be held in the name of the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets during the year.

e) According to the information, representation and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company as provided to us, there are no proceedings initiated during the year or pending against the Company as on March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988 as amended and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Inventories have been physically verified during the year and certified by the management at the year end. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable and the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate of any/ each class of inventory was noticed.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not obtained working capital limits in excess of five crores rupees from a bank during the year. Hence reporting under paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any investments in or provided any guarantees or securities or granted loans and advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured during the year to companies, firms or limited liability partnerships and other parties.

a) Based on the audit procedures carried out by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans, or has not provided any guarantee or security to any other entities.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, the Company has not made any Investments, or provided any guarantee or security or provided any loan or advance in the nature of loans and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(b) of the Order regarding investment made, guarantee provided, security given and the terms and conditions of the grant of loan and advances being prejudicial to the interest of the Company, is not applicable to the Company.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(c) of the Order regarding regularity of the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest, is not applicable to the Company.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans or advance in the nature of loans and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)

(d) of the Order regarding overdue amount for more than ninety days and reasonable steps for recovery of the principal and interest, is not applicable to the Company.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not renewed or extended any loan or advance in the nature of loan or granted fresh loans to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment and hence reporting under paragraph 3(iii)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no loans, investment, guarantee and security as per the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, this clause is not applicable to the Company.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit, in terms of the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act and the rules framed there under.

vi) The maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013. We have been given to understand that cost records have been maintained by the Company.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of books of accounts, the Company has generally been regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Services Tax, income tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of Income Tax, Sales Tax / Value Added Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Goods and Service Tax which have not been deposited as at 31st March, 2024 on account of any dispute.

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, as income during the year.

ix) a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and as per the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, term loan taken by the Company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information, representation and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company has no subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

f) The Company has no subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x) a) According to the information, representation and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under paragraph 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi) a) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information, representation and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) According to the information available with us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by us in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us no complaints against whistle blower policy has been received by the Company during the year and hence reporting under paragraph 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) On the basis of our examination of the books of account of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions entered into with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the same has been disclosed in the Notes to the Ind AS financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards (Ind AS).

xiv) a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and based on our audit procedures, it appears that the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b) We have been provided with and have considered the internal audit reports of the Company for the year 2023-24.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions during the year with its Directors or persons connected to its Directors and hence the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, clause (xvi) (a) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not conducted any Non Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Therefore, clause (xvi) (b) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Therefore, clause (xvi) (c) and (d) of paragraph 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information, representation and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the relevant evidence, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects, requiring a transfer of unspent amount to a fund specified in Schedule vii to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with the second proviso to sub section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no ongoing projects under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) where amounts remaining unspent under sub section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required to be transferred to any special account in compliance with the provision of sub section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.

"Annexure B" to Independent Auditors Report of International Combustion (India) Limited

Report on the Internal Financial Control under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of International Combustion (India) Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the IND AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS). A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of the IND AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the IND AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanation given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.