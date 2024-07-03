Summary

International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company in April, 1936. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12% in 1978. Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacture and supply of Heavy Engineering Equipment, Geared Motors and Gear Boxes and Dry Mix Mortars.Acting initially as agents for ICHLs products (boilers and mineral beneficiation equipment), ICPL set up a plant in 1963 to manufacture capital equipment like grinding mills, mechanical vibrators, small-size feeders, pulverisers and pumps, etc, for the mineral beneficiation industry, and core sector industries like thermal power plants, steel plants, fertiliser plants, etc. ICIL took up the manufacture of iron castings in 1975 as a backward integration measure, and later diversified into polyurethane and rubber screen decks and liners. The product range was further widened to include industrial gear boxes and geared motors, which are being manufactured in technical collaboration with Eberhard Bauer, Germany. Other technical collaborators of the company are Carl Schenck, Germany; Tredomen Engineering, UK; ABB Raymond, US; etc. A new licence agreement with Mogensen, Germany, has been finalised, to manufacture flip-flop s

