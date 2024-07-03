iifl-logo-icon 1
International Combustion (India) Ltd Share Price

911.2
(-4.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

  • Open955.9
  • Day's High974.85
  • 52 Wk High2,300
  • Prev. Close955.9
  • Day's Low911.2
  • 52 Wk Low 866.1
  • Turnover (lac)8.2
  • P/E20.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value507.28
  • EPS46.87
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)217.78
  • Div. Yield0.21
International Combustion (India) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Capital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment

Open

955.9

Prev. Close

955.9

Turnover(Lac.)

8.2

Day's High

974.85

Day's Low

911.2

52 Week's High

2,300

52 Week's Low

866.1

Book Value

507.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

217.78

P/E

20.39

EPS

46.87

Divi. Yield

0.21

International Combustion (India) Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Jun, 2024

arrow

11 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

International Combustion (India) Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

International Combustion (India) Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.61%

Institutions: 0.61%

Non-Institutions: 46.50%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

International Combustion (India) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.39

2.39

2.39

2.39

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

118.17

99.05

91.57

86.96

Net Worth

120.56

101.44

93.96

89.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.55

123.95

107.63

108.57

yoy growth (%)

-11.61

15.15

-0.86

16.34

Raw materials

-54.86

-55.24

-48.71

-42.98

As % of sales

50.08

44.56

45.25

39.59

Employee costs

-34.86

-38.9

-32.79

-30.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.61

-3.16

-3.59

2.71

Depreciation

-4.35

-4.88

-5.24

-5.06

Tax paid

1.44

1.29

1.24

-0.57

Working capital

-12.47

11.8

-2.11

-9.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.61

15.15

-0.86

16.34

Op profit growth

-152.48

-3.56

-19.58

134.47

EBIT growth

1,090.71

-197.19

-94.48

-853.32

Net profit growth

176.12

-20.35

-209.92

-516.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

123.95

134.16

107.64

108.58

92.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

123.95

134.16

107.64

108.58

92.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.96

2.41

2.93

8.67

1.59

International Combustion (India) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,217.55

47.2489,190.49450.611.182,448.4233.64

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,137.35

116.0249,299.13107.930.291,518.76300.83

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,370.7

129.9231,172.8869.640375.5482.06

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,301.25

69.9624,773.9286.470.31705.33127.81

Jupiter Wagons Ltd

JWL

509.05

59.1221,609.0788.620.11973.6360.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT International Combustion (India) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

S Bagaria

Managing Director

Indrajit Sen

Independent Director

SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

P R Sivasankar

Independent Director

Nayantara Palchoudhuri

Whole-time Director

Rana Pratap Singh

Independent Director

Srikumar Menon

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Combustion (India) Ltd

Summary

International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company in April, 1936. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12% in 1978. Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacture and supply of Heavy Engineering Equipment, Geared Motors and Gear Boxes and Dry Mix Mortars.Acting initially as agents for ICHLs products (boilers and mineral beneficiation equipment), ICPL set up a plant in 1963 to manufacture capital equipment like grinding mills, mechanical vibrators, small-size feeders, pulverisers and pumps, etc, for the mineral beneficiation industry, and core sector industries like thermal power plants, steel plants, fertiliser plants, etc. ICIL took up the manufacture of iron castings in 1975 as a backward integration measure, and later diversified into polyurethane and rubber screen decks and liners. The product range was further widened to include industrial gear boxes and geared motors, which are being manufactured in technical collaboration with Eberhard Bauer, Germany. Other technical collaborators of the company are Carl Schenck, Germany; Tredomen Engineering, UK; ABB Raymond, US; etc. A new licence agreement with Mogensen, Germany, has been finalised, to manufacture flip-flop s
Company FAQs

What is the International Combustion India Ltd share price today?

The International Combustion India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹911.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Combustion India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Combustion India Ltd is ₹217.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Combustion India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of International Combustion India Ltd is 20.39 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Combustion India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Combustion India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Combustion India Ltd is ₹866.1 and ₹2300 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of International Combustion India Ltd?

International Combustion India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.12%, 3 Years at 45.05%, 1 Year at -33.52%, 6 Month at -42.26%, 3 Month at -23.76% and 1 Month at 2.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Combustion India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of International Combustion India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.88 %
Institutions - 0.61 %
Public - 46.51 %

