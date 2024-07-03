Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹955.9
Prev. Close₹955.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.2
Day's High₹974.85
Day's Low₹911.2
52 Week's High₹2,300
52 Week's Low₹866.1
Book Value₹507.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)217.78
P/E20.39
EPS46.87
Divi. Yield0.21
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.17
99.05
91.57
86.96
Net Worth
120.56
101.44
93.96
89.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.55
123.95
107.63
108.57
yoy growth (%)
-11.61
15.15
-0.86
16.34
Raw materials
-54.86
-55.24
-48.71
-42.98
As % of sales
50.08
44.56
45.25
39.59
Employee costs
-34.86
-38.9
-32.79
-30.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.61
-3.16
-3.59
2.71
Depreciation
-4.35
-4.88
-5.24
-5.06
Tax paid
1.44
1.29
1.24
-0.57
Working capital
-12.47
11.8
-2.11
-9.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.61
15.15
-0.86
16.34
Op profit growth
-152.48
-3.56
-19.58
134.47
EBIT growth
1,090.71
-197.19
-94.48
-853.32
Net profit growth
176.12
-20.35
-209.92
-516.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
123.95
134.16
107.64
108.58
92.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
123.95
134.16
107.64
108.58
92.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.96
2.41
2.93
8.67
1.59
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,217.55
|47.24
|89,190.49
|450.61
|1.18
|2,448.4
|233.64
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,137.35
|116.02
|49,299.13
|107.93
|0.29
|1,518.76
|300.83
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,370.7
|129.92
|31,172.88
|69.64
|0
|375.54
|82.06
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,301.25
|69.96
|24,773.92
|86.47
|0.31
|705.33
|127.81
Jupiter Wagons Ltd
JWL
509.05
|59.12
|21,609.07
|88.62
|0.11
|973.63
|60.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
S Bagaria
Managing Director
Indrajit Sen
Independent Director
SANDIPAN CHAKRAVORTTY
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
P R Sivasankar
Independent Director
Nayantara Palchoudhuri
Whole-time Director
Rana Pratap Singh
Independent Director
Srikumar Menon
Summary
International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company in April, 1936. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12% in 1978. Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacture and supply of Heavy Engineering Equipment, Geared Motors and Gear Boxes and Dry Mix Mortars.Acting initially as agents for ICHLs products (boilers and mineral beneficiation equipment), ICPL set up a plant in 1963 to manufacture capital equipment like grinding mills, mechanical vibrators, small-size feeders, pulverisers and pumps, etc, for the mineral beneficiation industry, and core sector industries like thermal power plants, steel plants, fertiliser plants, etc. ICIL took up the manufacture of iron castings in 1975 as a backward integration measure, and later diversified into polyurethane and rubber screen decks and liners. The product range was further widened to include industrial gear boxes and geared motors, which are being manufactured in technical collaboration with Eberhard Bauer, Germany. Other technical collaborators of the company are Carl Schenck, Germany; Tredomen Engineering, UK; ABB Raymond, US; etc. A new licence agreement with Mogensen, Germany, has been finalised, to manufacture flip-flop s
The International Combustion India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹911.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Combustion India Ltd is ₹217.78 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of International Combustion India Ltd is 20.39 and 1.88 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Combustion India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Combustion India Ltd is ₹866.1 and ₹2300 as of 06 Jan ‘25
International Combustion India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.12%, 3 Years at 45.05%, 1 Year at -33.52%, 6 Month at -42.26%, 3 Month at -23.76% and 1 Month at 2.29%.
