Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results UFR for Quarter & HY ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jul 2024 12 Jul 2024

INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 UFR for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) & Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24 AFR FOR FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

Re-Appointment of Managing Director

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 19 Jan 2024