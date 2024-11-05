|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results UFR for Quarter & HY ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 UFR for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) & Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24 AFR FOR FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|12 Apr 2024
|Re-Appointment of Managing Director
|Board Meeting
|25 Jan 2024
|19 Jan 2024
|INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Period ended 31st December 2023 UFR for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)
