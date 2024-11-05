iifl-logo-icon 1
International Combustion (India) Ltd Board Meeting

842
(-3.28%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Intl. Combustion CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results UFR for Quarter & HY ended 30.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jul 202412 Jul 2024
INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the First Quarter ended 30th June 2024 UFR for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Annual Audited Financial Results (Standalone) & Recommendation of Dividend if any for FY 2023-24 AFR FOR FY 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
Re-Appointment of Managing Director
Board Meeting25 Jan 202419 Jan 2024
INTERNATIONAL COMBUSTION (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Period ended 31st December 2023 UFR for Quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/01/2024)

