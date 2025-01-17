Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
15.15
-0.86
17.41
Op profit growth
-3.56
-19.58
234.07
EBIT growth
-272.34
-96.89
-616.94
Net profit growth
-26.24
-207.55
-335.68
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
2.08
2.48
3.06
1.07
EBIT margin
-0.29
0.19
6.2
-1.4
Net profit margin
-1.49
-2.33
2.15
-1.07
RoCE
-0.28
0.15
5.07
RoNW
-0.49
-0.66
0.62
RoA
-0.36
-0.47
0.43
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
9.77
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-28.17
-32.43
-11.44
-20.39
Book value per share
394.3
391.83
402.92
381.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
61.92
0
P/CEPS
-3.45
-11.48
-52.88
-13.51
P/B
0.24
0.95
1.5
0.72
EV/EBIDTA
10.25
21.22
15.01
38.07
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-40.97
-33.2
-21.19
-54.76
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
113.74
131.17
133.2
Inventory days
117.06
109.23
101.72
Creditor days
-71.32
-75.34
-60.62
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.12
-0.05
-1.67
1.46
Net debt / equity
0.24
0.28
0.33
0.35
Net debt / op. profit
8.95
9.95
9.8
32.51
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-44.56
-45.25
-39.59
-47.22
Employee costs
-31.38
-30.46
-28.26
-30.6
Other costs
-21.95
-21.79
-29.07
-21.09
