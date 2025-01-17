iifl-logo-icon 1
International Combustion (India) Ltd Key Ratios

841
(-1.38%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

15.15

-0.86

17.41

Op profit growth

-3.56

-19.58

234.07

EBIT growth

-272.34

-96.89

-616.94

Net profit growth

-26.24

-207.55

-335.68

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

2.08

2.48

3.06

1.07

EBIT margin

-0.29

0.19

6.2

-1.4

Net profit margin

-1.49

-2.33

2.15

-1.07

RoCE

-0.28

0.15

5.07

RoNW

-0.49

-0.66

0.62

RoA

-0.36

-0.47

0.43

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

9.77

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-28.17

-32.43

-11.44

-20.39

Book value per share

394.3

391.83

402.92

381.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

61.92

0

P/CEPS

-3.45

-11.48

-52.88

-13.51

P/B

0.24

0.95

1.5

0.72

EV/EBIDTA

10.25

21.22

15.01

38.07

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-40.97

-33.2

-21.19

-54.76

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

113.74

131.17

133.2

Inventory days

117.06

109.23

101.72

Creditor days

-71.32

-75.34

-60.62

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.12

-0.05

-1.67

1.46

Net debt / equity

0.24

0.28

0.33

0.35

Net debt / op. profit

8.95

9.95

9.8

32.51

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-44.56

-45.25

-39.59

-47.22

Employee costs

-31.38

-30.46

-28.26

-30.6

Other costs

-21.95

-21.79

-29.07

-21.09

