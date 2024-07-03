iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Combustion (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

942.8
(2.32%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2020Jun-2020Mar-2020Dec-2019Sept-2019

Gross Sales

28.88

6.96

33.46

28.98

34.86

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

28.88

6.96

33.46

28.98

34.86

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.34

0.48

0.49

0.58

1

Total Income

29.22

7.44

33.95

29.56

35.86

Total Expenditure

28.91

11.59

30.87

30.3

33.53

PBIDT

0.31

-4.16

3.09

-0.74

2.33

Interest

0.56

0.79

0.7

0.62

0.76

PBDT

-0.25

-4.94

2.39

-1.36

1.57

Depreciation

1.06

1.07

1.28

1.29

1.2

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.11

-0.32

-1.44

0.09

0.21

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.21

-5.69

2.55

-2.74

0.16

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.21

-5.69

2.55

-2.74

0.16

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.21

-5.69

2.55

-2.74

0.16

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.05

-23.82

10.69

-11.46

0.67

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.39

2.39

2.39

2.39

2.39

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.07

-59.77

9.23

-2.55

6.68

PBDTM(%)

-0.86

-70.97

7.14

-4.69

4.5

PATM(%)

-4.18

-81.75

7.62

-9.45

0.45

Intl. Combustion: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR International Combustion (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.