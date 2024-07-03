International Combustion (India) Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2020
|Jun-2020
|Mar-2020
|Dec-2019
|Sept-2019
Gross Sales
28.88
6.96
33.46
28.98
34.86
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
28.88
6.96
33.46
28.98
34.86
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.34
0.48
0.49
0.58
1
Total Income
29.22
7.44
33.95
29.56
35.86
Total Expenditure
28.91
11.59
30.87
30.3
33.53
PBIDT
0.31
-4.16
3.09
-0.74
2.33
Interest
0.56
0.79
0.7
0.62
0.76
PBDT
-0.25
-4.94
2.39
-1.36
1.57
Depreciation
1.06
1.07
1.28
1.29
1.2
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.11
-0.32
-1.44
0.09
0.21
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.21
-5.69
2.55
-2.74
0.16
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.21
-5.69
2.55
-2.74
0.16
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.21
-5.69
2.55
-2.74
0.16
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.05
-23.82
10.69
-11.46
0.67
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.07
-59.77
9.23
-2.55
6.68
PBDTM(%)
-0.86
-70.97
7.14
-4.69
4.5
PATM(%)
-4.18
-81.75
7.62
-9.45
0.45
