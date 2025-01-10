International Combustion (India) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.39
2.39
2.39
2.39
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
118.17
99.05
91.57
86.96
Net Worth
120.56
101.44
93.96
89.35
Minority Interest
Debt
31.15
13.12
8.87
14.08
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.27
3.51
3.75
3.84
Total Liabilities
158.98
118.07
106.58
107.27
Fixed Assets
59.69
43.02
38.95
41.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.3
11.21
11.28
14.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.06
4.14
6.41
6.75
Networking Capital
79.37
55.09
43.66
41.39
Inventories
70.14
53.28
45.45
43.14
Inventory Days
143.73
Sundry Debtors
67.33
46.49
35.54
29.18
Debtor Days
97.22
Other Current Assets
11.36
9.83
8.35
7.92
Sundry Creditors
-44.82
-33.45
-27.61
-25.11
Creditor Days
83.65
Other Current Liabilities
-24.64
-21.06
-18.07
-13.74
Cash
5.56
4.62
6.3
2.97
Total Assets
158.98
118.08
106.6
107.27
