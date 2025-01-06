International Combustion (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-6.61
-3.16
-3.59
2.71
Depreciation
-4.35
-4.88
-5.24
-5.06
Tax paid
1.44
1.29
1.24
-0.57
Working capital
-12.47
11.8
-2.11
-9.62
Other operating items
Operating
-21.98
5.04
-9.69
-12.55
Capital expenditure
0.5
8.19
1.63
-29.15
Free cash flow
-21.47
13.23
-8.06
-41.7
Equity raised
184.46
185.94
188.29
181.51
Investing
-3.47
-6.5
-6.07
5.62
Financing
-12.11
-2.03
-7
-0.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
147.4
190.64
167.15
145.33
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.