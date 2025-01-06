iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Combustion (India) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

929.95
(-2.71%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR International Combustion (India) Ltd

Intl. Combustion FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-6.61

-3.16

-3.59

2.71

Depreciation

-4.35

-4.88

-5.24

-5.06

Tax paid

1.44

1.29

1.24

-0.57

Working capital

-12.47

11.8

-2.11

-9.62

Other operating items

Operating

-21.98

5.04

-9.69

-12.55

Capital expenditure

0.5

8.19

1.63

-29.15

Free cash flow

-21.47

13.23

-8.06

-41.7

Equity raised

184.46

185.94

188.29

181.51

Investing

-3.47

-6.5

-6.07

5.62

Financing

-12.11

-2.03

-7

-0.1

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

147.4

190.64

167.15

145.33

Intl. Combustion : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR International Combustion (India) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.