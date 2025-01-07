Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
109.55
123.95
107.63
108.57
yoy growth (%)
-11.61
15.15
-0.86
16.34
Raw materials
-54.86
-55.24
-48.71
-42.98
As % of sales
50.08
44.56
45.25
39.59
Employee costs
-34.86
-38.9
-32.79
-30.69
As % of sales
31.82
31.38
30.46
28.26
Other costs
-21.17
-27.21
-23.45
-31.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.32
21.95
21.79
29.07
Operating profit
-1.35
2.58
2.67
3.33
OPM
-1.23
2.08
2.48
3.06
Depreciation
-4.35
-4.88
-5.24
-5.06
Interest expense
-2.31
-2.8
-3.96
-4.02
Other income
1.4
1.93
2.93
8.47
Profit before tax
-6.61
-3.16
-3.59
2.71
Taxes
1.44
1.29
1.24
-0.57
Tax rate
-21.86
-40.97
-34.69
-21.19
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-5.16
-1.87
-2.34
2.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-5.16
-1.87
-2.34
2.13
yoy growth (%)
176.12
-20.35
-209.92
-516.97
NPM
-4.71
-1.5
-2.18
1.96
