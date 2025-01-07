iifl-logo-icon 1
International Combustion (India) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

932.8
(1.24%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:17:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

109.55

123.95

107.63

108.57

yoy growth (%)

-11.61

15.15

-0.86

16.34

Raw materials

-54.86

-55.24

-48.71

-42.98

As % of sales

50.08

44.56

45.25

39.59

Employee costs

-34.86

-38.9

-32.79

-30.69

As % of sales

31.82

31.38

30.46

28.26

Other costs

-21.17

-27.21

-23.45

-31.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.32

21.95

21.79

29.07

Operating profit

-1.35

2.58

2.67

3.33

OPM

-1.23

2.08

2.48

3.06

Depreciation

-4.35

-4.88

-5.24

-5.06

Interest expense

-2.31

-2.8

-3.96

-4.02

Other income

1.4

1.93

2.93

8.47

Profit before tax

-6.61

-3.16

-3.59

2.71

Taxes

1.44

1.29

1.24

-0.57

Tax rate

-21.86

-40.97

-34.69

-21.19

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-5.16

-1.87

-2.34

2.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-5.16

-1.87

-2.34

2.13

yoy growth (%)

176.12

-20.35

-209.92

-516.97

NPM

-4.71

-1.5

-2.18

1.96

