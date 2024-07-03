International Combustion (India) Ltd Summary

International Combustion (India) Ltd, promoted by International Combustion (Holding) (ICHL), UK, which was taken over by Northern Engineering Industries, was incorporated as a private limited company in April, 1936. It was a 100% subsidiary of ICHL till 1974 when it became public thereby reducing the foreign shareholding to 60%. It then acquired its present name. The foreign holding was further diluted to 39.12% in 1978. Presently, the Company is engaged into manufacture and supply of Heavy Engineering Equipment, Geared Motors and Gear Boxes and Dry Mix Mortars.Acting initially as agents for ICHLs products (boilers and mineral beneficiation equipment), ICPL set up a plant in 1963 to manufacture capital equipment like grinding mills, mechanical vibrators, small-size feeders, pulverisers and pumps, etc, for the mineral beneficiation industry, and core sector industries like thermal power plants, steel plants, fertiliser plants, etc. ICIL took up the manufacture of iron castings in 1975 as a backward integration measure, and later diversified into polyurethane and rubber screen decks and liners. The product range was further widened to include industrial gear boxes and geared motors, which are being manufactured in technical collaboration with Eberhard Bauer, Germany. Other technical collaborators of the company are Carl Schenck, Germany; Tredomen Engineering, UK; ABB Raymond, US; etc. A new licence agreement with Mogensen, Germany, has been finalised, to manufacture flip-flop screens which are highly specialised equipments used for grinding limestone, lignite, etc. In 2000-01, the company has formed a licence agreement for manufacture of Omni Screens with technology from IMS Engineering (Pty) Ltd., South Africa.In 1995-96, the company entered into a new licence agreement with Bauer, Germany, for extending the range of gear boxes and geared motors. It also finalised an agreement with Uniroyal Chemical, US, for jointly developing various specialised polyurethane products. In 1996-97, girdle pocket elevator was installed with a capacity of 20 numbers. The operations at ICLs Santhoshpur unit, supplying grey iron castings to other units, has been suspended with effect from 14th April, 1999 as it has become unviable due to declining demand. The companys bauer division has been certified survelliance audit ISO 9002 by IRQS of Holland. The company entered into a new collaboration agreement with Gummi Kupper GmBH & Co,Germany for manufacture of Clamp-on Modular Screen Deck System of Rubber & Polyurethane.Company started manufacturing B2000 series of Geared Motors and Gear Boxes from Danfoss Bauer GmbH, Germany during 2004-05. The manufacture of Microfine Classifiers under licence from Ecutec, Spain, was started. A new Business Division of the Company for manufacture of high quality Dry Mix Mortar/ Dry Mix Products and related building materials was set up at Ajmer, Rajasthan during 2015-16, which commenced commercial operations effective 31st March, 2016. The Companys Joint Venture Company, with Allgaier Werke GmbH, Germany, started commercial operations of Mozer Type Dryers during 2016-17. Flip Flop Screening Machine manufactured in collaboration with FLEXIMAT Ges.m.b.H., Austria was launched during 2016-17. In Nagpur works of Heavy Engineering Division, a new manufacturing hall was constructed with necessary handling facility in 2023. Investments made for various machinery including hydraulic press brake, heavy duty press, CNC plasma flame cutting machines, MIG and submerged welding machines, Huck bolting machines etc were added in the fabrication & assembly area. In Baidyabati works,various machines were upgraded to achieve higher productivity. In Bauer Division plant at Aurangabad, capacity constraint analysis completed and certain CNC machines including hobbing machine, turning machine, etc. were added. Supply chain infrastructure was expanded, both for Heavy Engineering Division and Bauer Division.