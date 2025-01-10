To The Members of

International Travel House Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of International Travel House Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended on that date, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report:

Sr. No. Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1 Recoverability of Trade Receivables Principal audit procedures performed included the following: We refer to note 1 (C) (iv) (Material Accounting Policies), note 2(d) (Use of Estimates) and note 11 (Trade Receivables) of the financial statements. As part of our audit procedures, we assessed the Companys processes and key controls relating to the monitoring of trade receivables and aging considered to identify collection risks. Trade receivable balances were significant to the Company as they represented 30.25% of the Companys total assets as at March 31, 2024. We performed audit procedures, amongst others, sending trade receivable confirmations, and reviewing for collectability by way of obtaining evidence of subsequent receipts from the trade receivables. The collectability of trade receivables is a key element of the Companys working capital management, which is managed on an ongoing basis by management. We had discussions with management on the recoverability of long outstanding debts and analysed historical trend of collections for such trade debtors and assessed managements assumptions used to determine the credit loss for trade receivables including consideration of customer specific profiles and risks. Trade receivables impairment assessment requires significant judgement from management. In making the assessment the management has considered the historical credit loss experience adjusted for forward looking information as well as customer specific profiles and risks. Hence, we determined that this is a key audit matter. We also assessed the adequacy of the Companys disclosures on the trade receivables and the related credit risk in Notes 11 and 38B to the financial statements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

• Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

• In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

• When we read the Annual report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA 720 ‘The Auditors responsibilities Relating to Other Information.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management and Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Companys Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section I43(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal financial controls that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters in point (h)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g).

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended,

• In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements [Refer Note 35(iii) to the financial statements].

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared, and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. Further as stated in note 43 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31,2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility at application level and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the soft- ware(s) except that no audit trail feature is enabled at the database level. Refer note 42 to the financial statements.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with, in respect of accounting software for the period for which the audit trail feature was operating and the log was maintained.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1,2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the year ended March 31,2024.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: II7366W/W-I000I8 Sameer Rohatgi Partner Place : Gurugram Membership Number : 094039 Date : 30th April, 2024 UDIN: 24094039BKFFSA956I

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of International Travel House Limited ("the Company") as of March 31,2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control with reference to financial statements established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Deloitte Haskins & Sells LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration Number: II7366W/W-I000I8 Sameer Rohatgi Partner Place : Gurugram Membership Number : 094039 Date : 30th April, 2024 UDIN: 24094039BKFFSA956I

ANNEXURE TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE ‘B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that

(i) In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) The Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified during the year by the Management in accordance with a regular programme of verification which, in our opinion, provides for physical verification of all the property, plant & equipment at reasonable intervals. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) With respect to immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment, according to the information and explanation given to us and based on the examination of the conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds of such immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date except for the following:

d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant, and equipment (including Right of Use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) The Company does not have any inventory and hence reporting under clause (ii)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of 5 crores, in aggregate, at points of time during the year, from the banks on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising (statements on investment in mutual funds, ageing analysis of the debtors, and other stipulated financial information) filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of theCompany for the respective quarters.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, and granted any loans or advances in the loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties during the year, and hence reporting under clause (iii)(a), (b), (c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans, made investments, or provided guarantees or securities and hence reporting under clause (iv) of the order is not applicable.

Description of property Carrying Amount as at March 31,2024 (?in lakhs) Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held Reason for not being held in name of Company Gross carrying value Carrying value in the financial statements S-1 Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi 110017 70.3 50.3 Land base India Limited No 27th August 2003 The registration process is in progress. G-77 Sheikh Sarai, New Delhi 110017 12.0 6.9 Vins Overseas India Limited - * 27th August 2001 Refer note*

* The ownership of the property is transferred and vested in the name of the Company through the amalgamation of M/s Vins Overseas India Limited as per the Scheme approved by the Honble High Court of Delhi. The Title is pending mutation in the name of the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposit or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the order is not applicable.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified for the activities of the Company by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) In respect of statutory dues:

a) The Company has regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, and other material statutory dues applicable to the Company with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Goods and Service tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) Details of statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on March 31, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no unutilised term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence, reporting under clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

Name of Statue Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Paid under protest (Rs. in lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 Service Tax Demand on various incomes 146.16 14.30 2004-2009 CESTAT Value Added Tax Act,Telangana, 2005 VAT Demand on Car Rentals 343.77 7.50 November, 2011 to September, 2013 High Court,Telangana Value Added Tax Act,Telangana, 2005 VAT Demand on Car Rentals 332.72 October, 2013 to June, 2017 High Court, Telangana Delhi Goods and Services Tax, 2017 GST Demand on various issues 38.52 1.83 July, 2017 to March 2018 Special Commissioner, DGST - New Delhi Haryana Goods and Services Tax, 2017 GST Demand on various issues 1,982.77 89.45 July, 2017 to March 2018 The Joint Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), Gurugram Tamil Nadu Goods and Services Tax, 2017 GST Demand on various issues 7.16 0.71 July, 2017 to March 2018 The Additional Commissioner (Appeals), Chennai

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) a) In our opinion, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause (x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) As represented to us by the Management, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with them and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

b) As represented to us by the management, there is no core investment company within the group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which cause us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The Company had net profit of rupees five crore or more during the immediately preceding financial year and hence, provisions of Section 135 of the Act are applicable to the Company during the year. However, there is no amount required to be spent in accordance with the provisions of Section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year.