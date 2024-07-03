Summary

International Travel House Limited, a part of ITC Group of Hotels was originally incorporated as Indian Exploration Pvt Ltd on 29th June, 1981, which acquired its present name in 1992. The Company is one of the Indias leading travel management company and is engaged in the business of providing travel related services to travellers in India and abroad.The Company offers a range of services related to travel and tourism with offices in all the Indian metros plus Ahmedabad and Pune. The companys activities include international and domestic air ticketing, hotel bookings, conference management services, conducting in-bound tours, forwarding cargo/freight, rent-a-car, etc.The company is recognised by the Department of Tourism, Government of India, and is also approved by Indian Airlines and International Air Transport Association. It signed a MoU with Rosenbluth International Alliance, US, for cross-reference of business and client servicing. Citibank has entered into an agreement with the company for sale of Citicorp travellers cheques and Visa traveller cheques. The company is computerising its operations, and setting up E-mail link-ups and on-line computer reservation facilities throughout its branch network. It is also expanding its travel and domestic network and is setting up golf courses and resorts of international standards in the country.The company through its subsidiary M/s Vins Overseas India Ltd, is in a leading position in the branded transport segment. In 1996-97

