iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

International Travel House Ltd Share Price

710
(-0.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:47:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open718
  • Day's High728
  • 52 Wk High781
  • Prev. Close714.7
  • Day's Low705.2
  • 52 Wk Low 492.65
  • Turnover (lac)15.62
  • P/E22.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value190.59
  • EPS31.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)567.61
  • Div. Yield0.7
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

International Travel House Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

718

Prev. Close

714.7

Turnover(Lac.)

15.62

Day's High

728

Day's Low

705.2

52 Week's High

781

52 Week's Low

492.65

Book Value

190.59

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

567.61

P/E

22.67

EPS

31.52

Divi. Yield

0.7

International Travel House Ltd Corporate Action

7 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 5

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

arrow

International Travel House Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

International Travel House Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:58 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.69%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

International Travel House Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.99

7.99

7.99

7.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.47

115.18

87.24

97.41

Net Worth

142.46

123.17

95.23

105.4

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

59.38

209.16

204.34

201.54

yoy growth (%)

-71.6

2.35

1.39

2.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-39.78

-55.19

-51.28

-48.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-45.06

-8.41

11.51

18.3

Depreciation

-9.51

-11.51

-11.02

-12.05

Tax paid

0

1

-4.55

-7.13

Working capital

-47

-30.5

35.23

-6.42

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-71.6

2.35

1.39

2.87

Op profit growth

-1,809.2

-88.5

-25.91

9.52

EBIT growth

465.65

-167.6

-36.02

13.72

Net profit growth

508.09

-206.56

-37.75

16.3

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

International Travel House Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT International Travel House Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Pradeep Vasant Dhobale

Independent Director

Vrinda Sarup

Independent Director

Subrahmoneyan Chandra Sekhar

Non Executive Director

JAGDISH SINGH

Managing Director

ASHWIN MOODLIAR

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Chadha

Non Executive Director

Ashish Rao

Independent Director

Ravi Capoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by International Travel House Ltd

Summary

International Travel House Limited, a part of ITC Group of Hotels was originally incorporated as Indian Exploration Pvt Ltd on 29th June, 1981, which acquired its present name in 1992. The Company is one of the Indias leading travel management company and is engaged in the business of providing travel related services to travellers in India and abroad.The Company offers a range of services related to travel and tourism with offices in all the Indian metros plus Ahmedabad and Pune. The companys activities include international and domestic air ticketing, hotel bookings, conference management services, conducting in-bound tours, forwarding cargo/freight, rent-a-car, etc.The company is recognised by the Department of Tourism, Government of India, and is also approved by Indian Airlines and International Air Transport Association. It signed a MoU with Rosenbluth International Alliance, US, for cross-reference of business and client servicing. Citibank has entered into an agreement with the company for sale of Citicorp travellers cheques and Visa traveller cheques. The company is computerising its operations, and setting up E-mail link-ups and on-line computer reservation facilities throughout its branch network. It is also expanding its travel and domestic network and is setting up golf courses and resorts of international standards in the country.The company through its subsidiary M/s Vins Overseas India Ltd, is in a leading position in the branded transport segment. In 1996-97
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the International Travel House Ltd share price today?

The International Travel House Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹710 today.

What is the Market Cap of International Travel House Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Travel House Ltd is ₹567.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of International Travel House Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of International Travel House Ltd is 22.67 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of International Travel House Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Travel House Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Travel House Ltd is ₹492.65 and ₹781 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of International Travel House Ltd?

International Travel House Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.88%, 3 Years at 101.66%, 1 Year at 36.51%, 6 Month at 18.27%, 3 Month at 16.09% and 1 Month at 2.58%.

What is the shareholding pattern of International Travel House Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of International Travel House Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.69 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.31 %

QUICKLINKS FOR International Travel House Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.