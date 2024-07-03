Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹718
Prev. Close₹714.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹15.62
Day's High₹728
Day's Low₹705.2
52 Week's High₹781
52 Week's Low₹492.65
Book Value₹190.59
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)567.61
P/E22.67
EPS31.52
Divi. Yield0.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.47
115.18
87.24
97.41
Net Worth
142.46
123.17
95.23
105.4
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
59.38
209.16
204.34
201.54
yoy growth (%)
-71.6
2.35
1.39
2.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-39.78
-55.19
-51.28
-48.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-45.06
-8.41
11.51
18.3
Depreciation
-9.51
-11.51
-11.02
-12.05
Tax paid
0
1
-4.55
-7.13
Working capital
-47
-30.5
35.23
-6.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-71.6
2.35
1.39
2.87
Op profit growth
-1,809.2
-88.5
-25.91
9.52
EBIT growth
465.65
-167.6
-36.02
13.72
Net profit growth
508.09
-206.56
-37.75
16.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Pradeep Vasant Dhobale
Independent Director
Vrinda Sarup
Independent Director
Subrahmoneyan Chandra Sekhar
Non Executive Director
JAGDISH SINGH
Managing Director
ASHWIN MOODLIAR
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Chadha
Non Executive Director
Ashish Rao
Independent Director
Ravi Capoor
Reports by International Travel House Ltd
Summary
International Travel House Limited, a part of ITC Group of Hotels was originally incorporated as Indian Exploration Pvt Ltd on 29th June, 1981, which acquired its present name in 1992. The Company is one of the Indias leading travel management company and is engaged in the business of providing travel related services to travellers in India and abroad.The Company offers a range of services related to travel and tourism with offices in all the Indian metros plus Ahmedabad and Pune. The companys activities include international and domestic air ticketing, hotel bookings, conference management services, conducting in-bound tours, forwarding cargo/freight, rent-a-car, etc.The company is recognised by the Department of Tourism, Government of India, and is also approved by Indian Airlines and International Air Transport Association. It signed a MoU with Rosenbluth International Alliance, US, for cross-reference of business and client servicing. Citibank has entered into an agreement with the company for sale of Citicorp travellers cheques and Visa traveller cheques. The company is computerising its operations, and setting up E-mail link-ups and on-line computer reservation facilities throughout its branch network. It is also expanding its travel and domestic network and is setting up golf courses and resorts of international standards in the country.The company through its subsidiary M/s Vins Overseas India Ltd, is in a leading position in the branded transport segment. In 1996-97
The International Travel House Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹710 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of International Travel House Ltd is ₹567.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of International Travel House Ltd is 22.67 and 3.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a International Travel House Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of International Travel House Ltd is ₹492.65 and ₹781 as of 06 Jan ‘25
International Travel House Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 56.88%, 3 Years at 101.66%, 1 Year at 36.51%, 6 Month at 18.27%, 3 Month at 16.09% and 1 Month at 2.58%.
