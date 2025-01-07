iifl-logo-icon 1
International Travel House Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

691
(0.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:22:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

59.38

209.16

204.34

201.54

yoy growth (%)

-71.6

2.35

1.39

2.87

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-39.78

-55.19

-51.28

-48.58

As % of sales

66.99

26.38

25.09

24.1

Other costs

-57.72

-151.73

-133.65

-126.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

97.19

72.54

65.4

62.89

Operating profit

-38.12

2.23

19.4

26.19

OPM

-64.19

1.06

9.49

12.99

Depreciation

-9.51

-11.51

-11.02

-12.05

Interest expense

-0.19

-0.47

-0.22

-0.02

Other income

2.76

1.35

3.34

4.19

Profit before tax

-45.06

-8.41

11.51

18.3

Taxes

0

1

-4.55

-7.13

Tax rate

0

-11.89

-39.59

-38.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-45.06

-7.41

6.95

11.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-45.06

-7.41

6.95

11.17

yoy growth (%)

508.09

-206.56

-37.75

16.3

NPM

-75.88

-3.54

3.4

5.54

