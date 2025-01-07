Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
59.38
209.16
204.34
201.54
yoy growth (%)
-71.6
2.35
1.39
2.87
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-39.78
-55.19
-51.28
-48.58
As % of sales
66.99
26.38
25.09
24.1
Other costs
-57.72
-151.73
-133.65
-126.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
97.19
72.54
65.4
62.89
Operating profit
-38.12
2.23
19.4
26.19
OPM
-64.19
1.06
9.49
12.99
Depreciation
-9.51
-11.51
-11.02
-12.05
Interest expense
-0.19
-0.47
-0.22
-0.02
Other income
2.76
1.35
3.34
4.19
Profit before tax
-45.06
-8.41
11.51
18.3
Taxes
0
1
-4.55
-7.13
Tax rate
0
-11.89
-39.59
-38.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-45.06
-7.41
6.95
11.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-45.06
-7.41
6.95
11.17
yoy growth (%)
508.09
-206.56
-37.75
16.3
NPM
-75.88
-3.54
3.4
5.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.