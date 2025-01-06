iifl-logo-icon 1
International Travel House Ltd Cash Flow Statement

687.95
(-3.74%)
Jan 6, 2025

Intl. Travel Hse FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-45.06

-8.41

11.51

18.3

Depreciation

-9.51

-11.51

-11.02

-12.05

Tax paid

0

1

-4.55

-7.13

Working capital

-47

-30.5

35.23

-6.42

Other operating items

Operating

-101.57

-49.43

31.16

-7.3

Capital expenditure

-10.22

17.42

0.18

2.15

Free cash flow

-111.79

-32.01

31.35

-5.15

Equity raised

284.9

305.79

306.4

296.46

Investing

13.6

6.69

-26.16

17.98

Financing

2.07

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

3.39

3.39

Net in cash

188.77

280.47

314.99

312.69

