International Travel House Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-45.06
-8.41
11.51
18.3
Depreciation
-9.51
-11.51
-11.02
-12.05
Tax paid
0
1
-4.55
-7.13
Working capital
-47
-30.5
35.23
-6.42
Other operating items
Operating
-101.57
-49.43
31.16
-7.3
Capital expenditure
-10.22
17.42
0.18
2.15
Free cash flow
-111.79
-32.01
31.35
-5.15
Equity raised
284.9
305.79
306.4
296.46
Investing
13.6
6.69
-26.16
17.98
Financing
2.07
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
3.39
3.39
Net in cash
188.77
280.47
314.99
312.69
