International Travel House Ltd Balance Sheet

669.95
(0.08%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.99

7.99

7.99

7.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

134.47

115.18

87.24

97.41

Net Worth

142.46

123.17

95.23

105.4

Minority Interest

Debt

1.45

0.29

0.49

2.07

Deferred Tax Liability Net

1.71

1.55

0

0

Total Liabilities

145.62

125.01

95.72

107.47

Fixed Assets

22.41

25.29

19.44

25.73

Intangible Assets

Investments

73.96

36.14

29.94

35.14

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.84

11.77

0

0

Networking Capital

26.14

42.26

29.65

17.01

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

61.88

72.48

47.48

30.7

Debtor Days

188.68

Other Current Assets

24.93

24.86

19.99

19.28

Sundry Creditors

-54.54

-48.26

-32.92

-27.71

Creditor Days

170.3

Other Current Liabilities

-6.12

-6.82

-4.9

-5.26

Cash

18.27

9.55

16.68

29.6

Total Assets

145.62

125.01

95.71

107.48

