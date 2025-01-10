International Travel House Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.99
7.99
7.99
7.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
134.47
115.18
87.24
97.41
Net Worth
142.46
123.17
95.23
105.4
Minority Interest
Debt
1.45
0.29
0.49
2.07
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.71
1.55
0
0
Total Liabilities
145.62
125.01
95.72
107.47
Fixed Assets
22.41
25.29
19.44
25.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.96
36.14
29.94
35.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.84
11.77
0
0
Networking Capital
26.14
42.26
29.65
17.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
61.88
72.48
47.48
30.7
Debtor Days
188.68
Other Current Assets
24.93
24.86
19.99
19.28
Sundry Creditors
-54.54
-48.26
-32.92
-27.71
Creditor Days
170.3
Other Current Liabilities
-6.12
-6.82
-4.9
-5.26
Cash
18.27
9.55
16.68
29.6
Total Assets
145.62
125.01
95.71
107.48
