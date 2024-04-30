Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.04.2024. Fixed Record date as Friday, 9th August, 2024 for final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as recommended by Board at its Meeting held on 30th April, 2024. If declared by the Members at the 43rd Annual General Meeting, final dividend will be paid between Friday, 30th August, 2024 and Thursday, 5th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)