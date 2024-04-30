|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 Apr 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|5
|50
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.04.2024. Fixed Record date as Friday, 9th August, 2024 for final dividend of Rs. 5.00 per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, as recommended by Board at its Meeting held on 30th April, 2024. If declared by the Members at the 43rd Annual General Meeting, final dividend will be paid between Friday, 30th August, 2024 and Thursday, 5th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.