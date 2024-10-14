iifl-logo-icon 1
International Travel House Ltd Board Meeting

635.2
(-1.55%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Intl. Travel Hse CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Oct 20247 Oct 2024
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Monday 14th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)
Board Meeting16 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday 16th July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Notes thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16.07.2024 Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)
Board Meeting30 Apr 202411 Apr 2024
INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year 2023-24 the Balance Sheet as on 31st March 2024 Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement for the financial year on that date and the Notes thereto and recommendation of Final Dividend for the aforesaid financial year. INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year 2023-24, the Balance Sheet as on 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year on that date and the Notes thereto and recommendation of Final Dividend for the aforesaid financial year (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting dated 30.04.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

