Board Meeting 14 Oct 2024 7 Oct 2024

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Monday 14th October 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six months ended 30th September 2024 along with the Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows for the half year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 14.10.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/10/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL HOUSE LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve in terms of Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we write to advise that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened for Tuesday 16th July 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 along with the Notes thereto. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16.07.2024 Annual General Meeting on August 29, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.07.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 11 Apr 2024