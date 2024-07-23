|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Aug 2024
|16 Jul 2024
|AGM 29/08/2024 Publication of Notice re: 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 29th August, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 23.07.2024) Summary of the proceedings along with the voting results of the 43rd Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.