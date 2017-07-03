Independent Auditors Opinion

To The Members of

"M/s.IQ INFOTECH LIMITED"

Report on the Financial Statements

1. We have audited the accompanying financial statements of "IQ INFOTECH EIMITED"("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2017, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Cash Flow Statement for the year ended, and summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

2. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules,2014.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with the ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatements.

4. An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedure selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers the internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate to the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Opinion:

6. In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view, subject to matters specified in Emphasis of Matter Paragraph in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

i. In the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2017; and

ii. In the case of the Statement of Profit and Loss, of the loss of the Company for the year ended 31stMarch, 2017; and

iii. In the case of the Cash flow statement, of the cash flows of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2017;

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

7. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure"A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

8. We believe that the Auditors Opinions is not modified in respect of the matters emphasized in Paragraph 9 of the Emphasis of Matter paragraph.

9. Emphasis of Matter:

a. The Company has not made the following statutory payments for the year nor has it filed the necessary returns;

i. Service Tax: Rs. 2,39,343/-

ii. Provident Fund: Rs. 21,57,610/-

iii. Value Added Tax: Rs. 6,41,286/-

b. Proof of payment of Rs. 17,00,000/- for Provident fund reported to be remitted during the year was not made available for scrutiny. Hence the extent of arrears, if any could not be commented upon.

c. Debtors confirmations as required for the purpose of our Audit were not made available for audit scrutiny. Hence the accuracy of the figures could not be commented upon.

10. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit, except those specified in the Emphasis of Matter Paragraph.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) Company has no branch office and report by an Auditor other than the Company Auditor is not applicable.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) Financial Transactions does not have any adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2017 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of the Act, 2013.

h) There are no qualifications, reservation or adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts or other matters connected therewith subject to matters given in Emphasis of Matter Paragraph.

i) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"; and

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company does not have outstanding long term contract including derivative contracts as at March 31, 2017 for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosure in its financial statements as well as dealing in specified bank notes during the period from 08th November, 2016 to 30th December, 2016 which are in accordance with the books of accounts maintained by the company.

For A. John Moris & Co., Chartered Accountants Frn. No.: 007220 S G Kumar Place: Bangalore Senior Partner Date: 03/07/2017 M. No.: 023082

ANNEXURE -B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUBSECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal jinancial controls over financial reporting of M/s.IQ INFOTECH LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31stMarch 2017 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (TCAT). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about ^whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures^selected depend on the auditors judgment, including^ the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that,

i. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

ii. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

iii. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements

due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company does not have an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and internal financial controls over financial reporting as at 31st March 2017, as required under the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.