IQ Infotech Ltd Share Price

2.06
(-4.63%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

IQ Infotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

2.06

Prev. Close

2.16

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

2.06

Day's Low

2.06

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-2.77

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

IQ Infotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

IQ Infotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

IQ Infotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:37 AM
Jun-2018Mar-2018Dec-2017Sep-2017
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.86%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.86%

Non-Promoter- 94.13%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.13%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

IQ Infotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-13.6

-13.45

-7.24

0.97

Net Worth

-3.09

-2.94

3.27

11.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.71

0.19

yoy growth (%)

271.05

Raw materials

-0.49

-0.01

As % of sales

69.6

6.65

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.71

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.42

Tax paid

0.04

0.05

Working capital

-0.21

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

271.05

Op profit growth

-99.07

EBIT growth

-71.19

Net profit growth

-75.35

No Record Found

IQ Infotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT IQ Infotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kadamangudi Ramanujam Srinivasan

Executive Director

S Sudarshan

Director

Krishna Srinivasan

Director

V Krishnan

Director

K S Shanthanakrisnan

Director

K Anathanaryan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by IQ Infotech Ltd

Summary

iQ Infotech was originally incorporated as Systems Dimensions Pvt Ltd on28th Jun.85. It was converted into a public ltd company on 24th Feb. 2000and its name was changed to the present one on 11th Apr. 2000.The company has been promoted by K R Srinivasan and Subra Ganesan , who have been working in the area of Software Development, Automotive Electronics and Strategic Electronics over the last 30 years.iQ Infotech is presently engaged in the area of Software Development, ITenabled Services, E-Commerce and other related Web based systems. It is also working in the area of Embedded software control systems for Weapon System as well as Consumer Electronics including automotive parts. It has won a number of awards such as Excellence in Electronics Awards and have a full fledged Research & Development Department recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.The company has established more than 15 Medical Transciption units with anaverage to 60 Transcriptionists per unit. It also has a strategic tie upwith iQ infotech USA Inc., for sourcing jobs from USA to its clients. It has setup a full fledged Training Centre known as iQ Infotech Transcription Academy at Bangalore which is run in association with a multi crore group of companies, M/s Khodayss Systems Ltd.iQ Infotech plans to setup a high quality production unit consisting of 60Medical Transcriptionists in a world-class location and also an IncubatorCenter where the company will put small entrepreneur t
