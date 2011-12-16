IQ Infotech Ltd Management Discussions

IQ Infotech Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
IQ INFOTECH LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
I. Industry Structure and Development
The company is now focusing into three main areas namely Defence
Electronics, Industrial Electronics and LED Lightings/Digital Display
Systems and other major areas.
All these three areas have got tremendous potential in terms of market
schemes. Hence the company will focus in these areas in the next 2-3 years.
Since the company was involved in Automotive Electronics for a long time
the company is also looking out at newer potential areas in this segment.
II. Segment wise Performance:
The company is concentrating on Indian PSUs who are the blue chip companies
of India to-day.
III. Industrial Segment:
With reference to the Industrial segment the company was in a position to
bag good orders through tender process and the company is established as
one of the reliable vendors in this sector. LED Lighting is one of the fast
growing sectors. Many lighting majors like WIPRO are sourcing LED Lights
from your Company. Hence, the Company can expect very large orders. The
Company will also continue to concentrate in Defence sector as this segment
is being opened for private industries.
IV. Threats and concerns :
The areas in which the company is working have a number of competitors and
the only way the company can bag orders is through their pricing structure
and also quality of its products. Hence, the company is focusing on value
engineering and also upgrading the technology to appraise these two threats
and concerns.
V. Out look opportunities:
As mentioned above, there is tremendous opportunity in the area of Digital
Display Systems as well as Automotive Electronics in which the company has
the required expertise. The company hopes to strengthen its R & D
activities and also modernize the company in these areas so that the
company can bag large volume orders. The modernization will be in terms of
upgrading existing facilities and also add more equipment in order to
achieve the desired development and manufacturing activities.
INTERNAL CONTROL AND ITS ADEQUACY
The Management reporting system adopted by the company at different levels
for different activities is considered adequate and enables to take
corrective action by the management through regular review meetings. The
companys systems and processes in all areas are regularly reviewed by the
internal auditors. Management regularly reviews the internal audit reports
and corrective actions are initiated to further strengthen the control.
FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Higher productivity, aggressive cost curtailment together with debt
restructuring has been key areas to improve the operational performance.
The sale prices are adjusted wherever required to match cost with the
revenue.
HUMAN RESOURCES
The industrial relations have been harmonious.
By order of the Board of Directors
Place: Bangalore Dr. K R Srinivasan
Date : 03rd September, 2011 Chairman and Managing Director