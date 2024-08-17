IQ Infotech Ltd Summary

iQ Infotech was originally incorporated as Systems Dimensions Pvt Ltd on28th Jun.85. It was converted into a public ltd company on 24th Feb. 2000and its name was changed to the present one on 11th Apr. 2000.The company has been promoted by K R Srinivasan and Subra Ganesan , who have been working in the area of Software Development, Automotive Electronics and Strategic Electronics over the last 30 years.iQ Infotech is presently engaged in the area of Software Development, ITenabled Services, E-Commerce and other related Web based systems. It is also working in the area of Embedded software control systems for Weapon System as well as Consumer Electronics including automotive parts. It has won a number of awards such as Excellence in Electronics Awards and have a full fledged Research & Development Department recognised by the Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India.The company has established more than 15 Medical Transciption units with anaverage to 60 Transcriptionists per unit. It also has a strategic tie upwith iQ infotech USA Inc., for sourcing jobs from USA to its clients. It has setup a full fledged Training Centre known as iQ Infotech Transcription Academy at Bangalore which is run in association with a multi crore group of companies, M/s Khodayss Systems Ltd.iQ Infotech plans to setup a high quality production unit consisting of 60Medical Transcriptionists in a world-class location and also an IncubatorCenter where the company will put small entrepreneur to locate theirTranscriptionists in the Incubator Center and together do the transciptionjobs. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 13.50 cr.The project will be partly financed by the public issue of 55,00,000 equity shares of of Rs 10/- each at a premium of Rs 6/- per share aggregating to Rs 8.80 crs.