IQ Infotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.06
(-4.63%)
Dec 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.71

0.19

yoy growth (%)

271.05

Raw materials

-0.49

-0.01

As % of sales

69.6

6.65

Employee costs

-0.07

-0.41

As % of sales

9.9

214.78

Other costs

-0.14

-0.11

As % of sales (Other Cost)

20.93

58.77

Operating profit

0

-0.34

OPM

-0.44

-180.22

Depreciation

-0.35

-0.42

Interest expense

0

0

Other income

0.15

0.06

Profit before tax

-0.2

-0.71

Taxes

0.04

0.05

Tax rate

-21.75

-8.25

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.16

-0.65

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

-0.16

-0.65

yoy growth (%)

-75.35

NPM

-22.45

-338.05

