ISF Ltd Summary

ISF Ltd, incorporated in August, 1988 was formerly known as Inter State Finance Limited, which later on got the name changed to ISF Limited in November, 2009. The Company provides leasing and hire purchase finance services in India. The Company is an RBI Registered NBFC taking care of the capital needs for individuals as well as businesses. Having a vast experience of over 35 years as one of Oldest North Indias listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), the Company launched its Initial Public Offering of equity share and was listed on the BSE Ltd. in year 1995.The Company is a prominent NBFC in the retail finance industry in India. ISF Limited focuses on solving the MSME funding Challenges across spectrum. The Company satisfy the clients business expansion requirements, capital needs, diversification in another associated line of business, and seasonal stocking to seek the benefit of season sales. The Company has been on financing vehicles both commercial and for personal use. It cater for all needs New Cars, Used Cars, New Two Wheelers, Used Two Wheelers & both Newand Used Commercial Vehicles. Along with the flexible tenure for loan payment, Company assures quick processing by instant online application procedure and minimal paperwork. Funding to the customers is decided on certain eligibility criteria. The regulatory framework for NBFCs to introduce scale- based regulation came into effect from October 01, 2022. Under the new framework, NBFCs are placed in one of the four layers viz., Base Layer (BL), Middle Layer (ML), Upper Layer (UL) and a possible Top Layer (TL) based on their size, activity, and perceived risks. The new framework tightens regulatory oversight of the sector with stringent norms for NBFCs. The Company has been classified as Base Layer under Scale Based Regulatory Framework for NBFCs. The NBFC status enabled the Company to provide competitive interest rates and flexible terms, making financing solutions cost-effective and sustainable for the business. It focuses on solving the MSME funding Challenges across spectrum. It perform secured funding through mortgagees of the stock of the supplicants business.