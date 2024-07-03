iifl-logo-icon 1
ISF Ltd Share Price

1.65
(0.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:59:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.69
  • Day's High1.7
  • 52 Wk High2.9
  • Prev. Close1.64
  • Day's Low1.56
  • 52 Wk Low 1.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.24
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.41
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)15.68
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ISF Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

1.69

Prev. Close

1.64

Turnover(Lac.)

0.24

Day's High

1.7

Day's Low

1.56

52 Week's High

2.9

52 Week's Low

1.52

Book Value

1.41

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

15.68

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ISF Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

ISF Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ISF Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:10 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.51%

Foreign: 0.51%

Indian: 0.12%

Non-Promoter- 99.36%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.36%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ISF Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.93

4.67

4.66

4.07

Net Worth

13.43

14.17

14.16

13.57

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-15.52

-0.73

-0.35

0.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014

Gross Sales

0.77

0.88

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.77

0.88

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0

0

ISF Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ISF Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vishal Dang

Independent Non Exe. Director

Hargovind Sachdev

Independent Non Exe. Director

Gayathri M N

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bhupendra Kaushik

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ISF Ltd

Summary

ISF Ltd, incorporated in August, 1988 was formerly known as Inter State Finance Limited, which later on got the name changed to ISF Limited in November, 2009. The Company provides leasing and hire purchase finance services in India. The Company is an RBI Registered NBFC taking care of the capital needs for individuals as well as businesses. Having a vast experience of over 35 years as one of Oldest North Indias listed Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC), the Company launched its Initial Public Offering of equity share and was listed on the BSE Ltd. in year 1995.The Company is a prominent NBFC in the retail finance industry in India. ISF Limited focuses on solving the MSME funding Challenges across spectrum. The Company satisfy the clients business expansion requirements, capital needs, diversification in another associated line of business, and seasonal stocking to seek the benefit of season sales. The Company has been on financing vehicles both commercial and for personal use. It cater for all needs New Cars, Used Cars, New Two Wheelers, Used Two Wheelers & both Newand Used Commercial Vehicles. Along with the flexible tenure for loan payment, Company assures quick processing by instant online application procedure and minimal paperwork. Funding to the customers is decided on certain eligibility criteria. The regulatory framework for NBFCs to introduce scale- based regulation came into effect from October 01, 2022. Under the new framework, NBFCs are placed in one of the four
Company FAQs

What is the ISF Ltd share price today?

The ISF Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of ISF Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ISF Ltd is ₹15.68 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ISF Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ISF Ltd is 0 and 1.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ISF Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ISF Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ISF Ltd is ₹1.52 and ₹2.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ISF Ltd?

ISF Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 37.81%, 3 Years at -37.54%, 1 Year at -24.07%, 6 Month at -19.21%, 3 Month at -8.38% and 1 Month at -2.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ISF Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ISF Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.64 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.36 %

