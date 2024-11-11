Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

ISF LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISF Limited is schedule to be held on Monday 11.11.2024 at 11:30 A.M through video conferencing inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and ended on 30.09.2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. In continuation to our communication dated 26.09.2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st October 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid Un-Audited Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e., 11th November, 2024 have Consider and approved the following: pls consider as attached The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 11:30 AM and concluded at 12:00 Noon. Financial Results for quarter ended on 30.09.2024 We wish to inform you that the Board of Director of the ISF Limited at its meeting held on 11.11.2024, have accorded their consent to shift the registered office of the company from plot no. 13, KH No. 33/7, Village Amberhai, Pole No. J967, Sector- 19, Dwarka, South west Delhi- 110077 to Khasra No. 10/2, Samalka, New Delhi- 110037 within the local limits of the city with effect from 13.11.2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.11.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that that meeting of the Board of Directors of ISF Limited held on Saturday, 31st August, 2024 at 11:30 AM, Concluded at 12:15 P.M. through video conferencing has approved/noted the following: 1) To approve the Board Report for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. 2) To adopt Secretarial Auditor Report for the financial year 2023-2024. 3) To appoint Mr. Vishal Dang (DIN- 07971525), who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment. 4) To Appoint M/s Anuj Gupta and Associates (FRN: S2015DE314800), Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer for Conducting E-Voting at 36th Annual General Meeting. 5) To Fix the Day, Date, Time & Venue of 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. This is for your information and record. Read less..

ISF LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISF Limited (the Company) is schedule to be held on Saturday 03.08.2024 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 30.06.2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson In continuation to our communication dated 27 June 2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons (the Code) the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st July 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid Un-audited Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e., 03rd August, 2024 have Consider and approved the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company as reviewed by the Audit Committee for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited review report. A copy of the said Un-Audited financial results along with the Limited review report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:46 PM and concluded at 01:25 PM. You are requested to take the above on your records and do the needful. Read less.. Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024, as per Regulation 30,33, of SEBI (LODR), 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR), 2015 this is to inform you that board of ISF Limited at their meeting held on 03.08.2024 has consider unaudited financial results for the quarter 30.06.2024 along with limited review report. The meeting of the Board commenced at 12:46 PM and concluded at 01:25 PM. Read less.. With Reference to the above captioned subject, we wish to inform you that based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration committee, the board of director of ISF Limited as its board meeting held today at 03.08.2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Verma as Chief Executive Officer of the company. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.08.2024)

ISF LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISF Limited is schedule to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 at 12:00 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results/Statements along with the Audit Report for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. In continuation to our communication dated 29.03.2024 and in terms of the Code of Conduct of the Company for trading by Designated Persons and Immediate Relatives of Designated persons the Trading Window for transactions in the equity shares of the Company has been already closed from 1st April 2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the quarter & financial year ended 31.03.2024 (Both days inclusive) for the purpose of announcement of aforesaid Audited Financial Results Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on today i.e., 30th May, 2024 have Consider and approved the following: The Audited Financial Results/Statements of the Company as reviewed by the Audit Committee for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Audit Report. A copy of the said Audited financial results/Statement along with the Audit Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company is enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 12:38 PM and concluded at 01:05 PM Read less.. We hereby submit the financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2024 along with audit report issued by the statutory auditor of the company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

ISF LIMITEDhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that meeting of Board of Directors of ISF Limited (the Company) is schedule to be held on Tuesday April 30 2024 at 12:30 P.M. through video conferencing inter alia: 1. To consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the period ended on 31st December 2023. 2. To consider and review the requests received from promoters of the company for reclassification from promoters to public shareholders. 3. To Appoint M/s Anuj Gupta and Associates (FRN: S2015DE314800) as Secretarial auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 4. Any other matter with the permission of Chairperson. The communication related to the application received from the concerned promoters for reclassification from promoters to public shareholders dated: 12.02.2024 has been duly intimated to the stock exchange vide letter dated:14.02.2024. Please take the same on your records. Board considered and reviewed the request received from promoters and promoters group for reclassification to public category vide application dated: 13.02.2024, in meeting held on 30.04.2024. The company has intimated request received from promoters to the stock exchange, vide communication dated: 14.02.2023. The Board of the company has considered and approved the Audited Financial Results/ Statement of the company as reviewed by the Audit Committee of the company for the period ended on 31.12.2023 along with audit report. The company has got its financials audited for the nine months ended on 31.12.2023, pertaining to its the proposed right issue of the company, the company has already complied with the approval of quarterly financials for the quarter ended on 31.12.2023, and has duly informed the stock exchange. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/04/2024)

