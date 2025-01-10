ISF Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.93
4.67
4.66
4.07
Net Worth
13.43
14.17
14.16
13.57
Minority Interest
Debt
4.93
1.84
0.99
0.38
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
18.36
16.01
15.15
13.95
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.17
0.17
-0.18
2.75
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.3
0.22
0.09
3.04
Sundry Creditors
-0.04
-0.03
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.09
-0.02
-0.26
-0.24
Cash
0.55
0.16
0.52
0.1
Total Assets
0.9
0.33
0.34
2.85
