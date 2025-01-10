iifl-logo-icon 1
ISF Ltd Balance Sheet

1.51
(0.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.93

4.67

4.66

4.07

Net Worth

13.43

14.17

14.16

13.57

Minority Interest

Debt

4.93

1.84

0.99

0.38

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

18.36

16.01

15.15

13.95

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.17

0.17

-0.18

2.75

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.3

0.22

0.09

3.04

Sundry Creditors

-0.04

-0.03

-0.01

-0.05

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.09

-0.02

-0.26

-0.24

Cash

0.55

0.16

0.52

0.1

Total Assets

0.9

0.33

0.34

2.85

