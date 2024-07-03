iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ISF Ltd Quarterly Results

1.62
(0.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Dec-2014Sept-2014Jun-2014

Gross Sales

0.24

0.13

0.23

0.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.24

0.13

0.23

0.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

0.24

0.13

0.23

0.18

Total Expenditure

0.2

0.08

0.09

0.08

PBIDT

0.04

0.05

0.14

0.1

Interest

0.06

0.04

0.14

0.1

PBDT

-0.02

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0.01

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

5,07,95,584

5,27,95,584

5,27,95,584

5,27,95,584

Public Shareholding (%)

55.57

55.87

55.57

55.57

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,22,04,416

4,22,04,416

4,22,04,416

4,22,04,416

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

44.43

44.43

44.43

44.43

PBIDTM(%)

16.66

38.46

60.86

55.55

PBDTM(%)

-8.33

0

0

0

PATM(%)

-8.33

-7.69

-4.34

-5.55

ISF: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ISF Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.