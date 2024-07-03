ISF Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Dec-2014
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
Gross Sales
0.24
0.13
0.23
0.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.24
0.13
0.23
0.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.24
0.13
0.23
0.18
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.08
0.09
0.08
PBIDT
0.04
0.05
0.14
0.1
Interest
0.06
0.04
0.14
0.1
PBDT
-0.02
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
5,07,95,584
5,27,95,584
5,27,95,584
5,27,95,584
Public Shareholding (%)
55.57
55.87
55.57
55.57
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,22,04,416
4,22,04,416
4,22,04,416
4,22,04,416
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
44.43
44.43
44.43
44.43
PBIDTM(%)
16.66
38.46
60.86
55.55
PBDTM(%)
-8.33
0
0
0
PATM(%)
-8.33
-7.69
-4.34
-5.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.