Ishan International Ltd Split

1.85
(2.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:27:08 PM

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split14 Dec 202325 Jan 202425 Jan 2024101
Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange about Bonus Ishan International Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Bonus & Split/Subdivision is 25-Jan-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 15/01/2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Ishan International Limited (ISHAN) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. January 25, 2024. Symbol ISHAN Company Name Ishan International Limited New ISIN INE0LCW01025 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., January 25, 2024. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 23.01.2023)

