ITCONS E-SOLUTIONS LIMITED

Report on the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of ITCONS E-SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("the comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the

Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit, and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the

Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit matters

Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is a listed company.

Information other than the financial statements and auditors’ report thereon

The Company’s board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Board’s Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements, or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management’s Responsibility for the financial statements

The Company’s Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013

("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial position, financial performance and cash flows accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified includes the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process.

Auditor’s responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influencethe economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We are also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company hasadequateinternalfinancialcontrols system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the finan -cial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influ - thatgiveatrueandfairviewofthefinancial enced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluateofthe Companyinaccordancewiththe effect of any identifiedmisstatements accountingprinciplesgenerally financialstate the - Section133 of the Act. This responsibility also ments. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant findings,including any significant deficiencies in internal control that audit identify during our audit. controls, that were operating effectively

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical free from material misstatement, whether due requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most the Company’s ability to continue significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

I. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this

Report are in agreement with the books of account. statements,whetherduetofraud statementscomplywiththeAccountingStandardsspecifiedunder

d. Inouropinion,the aforesaid error, financial Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f. With respect to theadequacyoftheinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodifiedopinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, the provisions of Sec 197(16) are not applicable to the company.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

The Company does not have any pending litigation which would impact its financial position. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which

there were any material foreseeable losses. The Company was not required to transfer any amount to the Investor Education and Protection Fund during the year.

iii. As per the management representation we report,

(a) no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding that the intermediary shall whether directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner by or on behalf of the company (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of ultimate beneficiaries.

(b) no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entities including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding that such company shall whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party (ultimate beneficiaries) or provide guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate beneficiaries.

(c) Based on the audit procedures performed, we report that nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations given under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provide under (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

(d) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same is operated during the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

(e) As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

a. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year; hence its compliance with section 123 of the companies Act, 2013 has not been commented upon.

I. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (‘’the order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

For DEVESH PAREKH & CO Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No: 013338N) (DEVESH PAREKH) Place: Delhi Partner Date: 30.05.2024 (M.No: 092160) UDIN: 24092160BKDFVX4171

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors’ Report on the accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

(Referred to in Paragraph 1(f) under the heading of "Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ITCONS E-SOLUTIONS LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company’s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company’s policies, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors’ Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on

Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company’s internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflectthe transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the company’s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For DEVESH PAREKH & CO Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn. No: 013338N) (DEVESH PAREKH) Place: Delhi Partner Date: 30.05.2024 (M.No: 092160) UDIN: 24092160BKDFVX4171

Annexure "B" to Independent Auditors’ Report on the accounts for the year ended on 31st March 2024.

(Referred to in Paragraph 2 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements" of our report of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. A The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. As explained to us, all the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased periodical manner, which in our opinion is reasonable, having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancy is noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the books of accounts and relevant records and documents provided to us, we report that, there is no immovable property in the company hence reporting under clause (i)c of Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. As explained to us, no revaluation has been done by the company of its property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or both during the year. e. As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

II. Inventory:

The Company is not indulged in any trading activities and accordingly the provisions of clause (ii) of the companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2016 (as Amended) (the order) is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

III. Loans, Guarantee and Advances given:

According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

IV. Loans, Guarantee and Advances to Director of Company:

The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees, and securities provided, as applicable.

V. Deposits:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence reporting under clause (v) of Order is not applicable to the Company.

VI. Maintenance of cost records:

To the best of our knowledge and belief, the provisions of sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, for maintenance of cost records are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

VII. In Respect of statutory Dues:

a. According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

b. According to the records of the Company, there are no disputed statutory dues pending before the Appropriate Authorities.

VIII. Surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments:

The Company does not have any transactions to be recorded in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961)

IX. Default in repayment of borrowings:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans/borrowings to any lender. The company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender. The term loans availed by the company were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. The funds raised on short term basis have prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the company.

e. The company has no subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The Company has not raised any loans during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

X. Funds raised and utilization:

Based on our audit procedures and according to the information given by the management, the company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

XI. Fraud and whistle-blower complaints:

To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the year so the clause is not applicable to the company hence not commented upon. No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

c. No whistle- blower’s complaints were received against the company and hence this clause is not commented upon.

XII. Nidhi Company:

The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

XIII. Related Party Transactions:

According to the information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that all transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements etc, as required by the Accounting Standards and the Companies

Act, 2013.

XIV. Internal Audit:

The company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to 31st March 2024.

XV. Non-Cash Transactions:

The company has not entered non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of Section 192 of the companies act and clause (xv) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the order) is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

XVI. Registration under RBI Act:

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IAof the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xvi) of the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (the order) is not applicable to the company and hence not commented upon.

XVII. Cash Losses:

The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. Resignation of Statutory Auditors:

There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

XIX. Material uncertainty on meeting liabilities:

On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financialassets and payment of financialliabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditor’s knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, the auditor is of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

XX. Transfer to fund specified under Schedule VII of Companies Act,2013

The provisions of Section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable.

XXI. Reporting on Consolidated Financial Statement

Reporting is required only for consolidated financialstatements and hence reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the

Order is not applicable here.