Summary

ITCONS E-Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as ITCONS E-Solutions Private Limited on May 15, 2007. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited with change in name to ITCONS E-Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company on November 11, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily into the business of providing human resource services to both public and private organizations mostly in organized sector in diverse roles and responsibilities since 2007. Their services primarily include Manpower Supply/ Recruitment Services; and Manpower Sourcing/Staffing Services. Earlier, the Company was only providing IT staffing services. It has been developing the service to support clients in their HR needs. Since Incorporated in year 2007, the Company has grown to over 800 staff team. The primary objective of the IT staffing process is to find competent candidates to fill the different job roles in the IT Company. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the derived requirements to hire the most suitable candidates. It provides services across all industry verticals, including NBFC, BFSI, IT/ITES, Retail, Telecom, E-commerce, FMCG, FMCD, Logistics, and many other areas. It offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, scalable, and efficient IT staffing solutions.

