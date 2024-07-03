SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹662
Prev. Close₹661
Turnover(Lac.)₹19.77
Day's High₹662
Day's Low₹647.8
52 Week's High₹767
52 Week's Low₹40
Book Value₹27.68
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)331.39
P/E174.41
EPS3.79
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.9
7.13
2.22
1.03
Net Worth
13.93
12.16
2.23
1.04
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Gaurav Mittal
Executive Director & CFO
Chetan Prakash Mittal
Executive Director
Prem Lata Mittal
Non Executive Director
Archana Gangal
Independent Director
Komalingam Narayanan Jayaraman
Independent Director
Mridul Rastogi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Gupta
Independent Director
Manoj Gupta
Reports by ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd
Summary
ITCONS E-Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as ITCONS E-Solutions Private Limited on May 15, 2007. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited with change in name to ITCONS E-Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company on November 11, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily into the business of providing human resource services to both public and private organizations mostly in organized sector in diverse roles and responsibilities since 2007. Their services primarily include Manpower Supply/ Recruitment Services; and Manpower Sourcing/Staffing Services. Earlier, the Company was only providing IT staffing services. It has been developing the service to support clients in their HR needs. Since Incorporated in year 2007, the Company has grown to over 800 staff team. The primary objective of the IT staffing process is to find competent candidates to fill the different job roles in the IT Company. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the derived requirements to hire the most suitable candidates. It provides services across all industry verticals, including NBFC, BFSI, IT/ITES, Retail, Telecom, E-commerce, FMCG, FMCD, Logistics, and many other areas. It offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, scalable, and efficient IT staffing solutions.The Company offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, sc
Read More
The ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹659 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is ₹331.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is 174.41 and 23.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is ₹40 and ₹767 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1261.48%, 6 Month at 319.68%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -0.62%.
