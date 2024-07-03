iifl-logo-icon 1
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Share Price

659
(-0.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open662
  • Day's High662
  • 52 Wk High767
  • Prev. Close661
  • Day's Low647.8
  • 52 Wk Low 40
  • Turnover (lac)19.77
  • P/E174.41
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value27.68
  • EPS3.79
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)331.39
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

662

Prev. Close

661

Turnover(Lac.)

19.77

Day's High

662

Day's Low

647.8

52 Week's High

767

52 Week's Low

40

Book Value

27.68

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

331.39

P/E

174.41

EPS

3.79

Divi. Yield

0

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

12 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

20 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:44 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 40.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.9

7.13

2.22

1.03

Net Worth

13.93

12.16

2.23

1.04

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Gaurav Mittal

Executive Director & CFO

Chetan Prakash Mittal

Executive Director

Prem Lata Mittal

Non Executive Director

Archana Gangal

Independent Director

Komalingam Narayanan Jayaraman

Independent Director

Mridul Rastogi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Gupta

Independent Director

Manoj Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd

Summary

ITCONS E-Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as ITCONS E-Solutions Private Limited on May 15, 2007. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited with change in name to ITCONS E-Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company on November 11, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily into the business of providing human resource services to both public and private organizations mostly in organized sector in diverse roles and responsibilities since 2007. Their services primarily include Manpower Supply/ Recruitment Services; and Manpower Sourcing/Staffing Services. Earlier, the Company was only providing IT staffing services. It has been developing the service to support clients in their HR needs. Since Incorporated in year 2007, the Company has grown to over 800 staff team. The primary objective of the IT staffing process is to find competent candidates to fill the different job roles in the IT Company. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the derived requirements to hire the most suitable candidates. It provides services across all industry verticals, including NBFC, BFSI, IT/ITES, Retail, Telecom, E-commerce, FMCG, FMCD, Logistics, and many other areas. It offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, scalable, and efficient IT staffing solutions.The Company offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, sc
Company FAQs

What is the ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd share price today?

The ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹659 today.

What is the Market Cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is ₹331.39 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is 174.41 and 23.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is ₹40 and ₹767 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd?

ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 1261.48%, 6 Month at 319.68%, 3 Month at -0.33% and 1 Month at -0.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.36 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 40.56 %

