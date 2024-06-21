|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|20 Jun 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Please refer the attached document. Notice of EGM is attached herewith for your kind reference. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024) Please find enclosed herewith summary of the proceedings of the Extraordinary General Meeting held today i.e. Monday, July 15, 2024. Please find enclosed the consolidated voting results and scrutinizers report on the EGM (e-voting) held on July 15, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/07/2024)
