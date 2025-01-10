iifl-logo-icon 1
ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

640.9
(-1.10%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.03

5.03

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

8.9

7.13

2.22

1.03

Net Worth

13.93

12.16

2.23

1.04

Minority Interest

Debt

1.78

0.06

1.06

1.36

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.03

0.05

0.05

0

Total Liabilities

15.74

12.27

3.34

2.4

Fixed Assets

1.31

0.32

0.05

0.08

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.67

0.72

0

0.05

Networking Capital

9.83

5.96

3.13

1.69

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.73

7.02

2.78

1.37

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.64

1.68

1.67

1.33

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.06

-0.38

0

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-3.48

-2.68

-0.94

-1.01

Cash

3.91

5.24

0.15

0.58

Total Assets

15.72

12.24

3.33

2.4

