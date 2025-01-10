ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.03
5.03
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
8.9
7.13
2.22
1.03
Net Worth
13.93
12.16
2.23
1.04
Minority Interest
Debt
1.78
0.06
1.06
1.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.03
0.05
0.05
0
Total Liabilities
15.74
12.27
3.34
2.4
Fixed Assets
1.31
0.32
0.05
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.72
0
0.05
Networking Capital
9.83
5.96
3.13
1.69
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.73
7.02
2.78
1.37
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.64
1.68
1.67
1.33
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.06
-0.38
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-3.48
-2.68
-0.94
-1.01
Cash
3.91
5.24
0.15
0.58
Total Assets
15.72
12.24
3.33
2.4
