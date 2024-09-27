|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Please find the attached document. Please find enclosed herewith the summary of the proceeding of the 17th Annual General Meeting held today, i.e., Friday, September 27, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.09.2024) Please find attached herewith voting results and scrutinizer report of 17th AGM of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
