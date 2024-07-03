ITCONS E-Solutions Ltd Summary

ITCONS E-Solutions Limited was originally incorporated as ITCONS E-Solutions Private Limited on May 15, 2007. Subsequently, Company converted into Public Limited with change in name to ITCONS E-Solutions Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent upon conversion from Private Company to Public Company on November 11, 2022 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Delhi. The Company is primarily into the business of providing human resource services to both public and private organizations mostly in organized sector in diverse roles and responsibilities since 2007. Their services primarily include Manpower Supply/ Recruitment Services; and Manpower Sourcing/Staffing Services. Earlier, the Company was only providing IT staffing services. It has been developing the service to support clients in their HR needs. Since Incorporated in year 2007, the Company has grown to over 800 staff team. The primary objective of the IT staffing process is to find competent candidates to fill the different job roles in the IT Company. Further, it helps to execute a plan as per the derived requirements to hire the most suitable candidates. It provides services across all industry verticals, including NBFC, BFSI, IT/ITES, Retail, Telecom, E-commerce, FMCG, FMCD, Logistics, and many other areas. It offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, scalable, and efficient IT staffing solutions.The Company offers a transformational re-badging strategy for cost-optimized, scalable, and efficient IT staffing solutions. Their services are flexible and dependable into any business or process in hiring employees, including outsourcing, off shoring, in-sourcing, or others. Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) in staffing is a business process technique in which a Company relies on an external agency to perform all or some of their talent acquisition tasks. As a RPO firm, ITCONS functions as an extension of companys hiring process. It is able to handle processes of attracting, screening, interviewing, and on boarding talent. When clients work with our RPO solutions, clients get access to all of its hiring technology and expertise.The Company specializes in Pass through solutions that help businesses run optimally. While a Pass through Service can work in conjunction with other staffing services, such as recruitment and screening, it also functions as a separate service, allowing the service to be offered separately. ITCONS payroll services take care of a companys employee payroll and salary system. As part of payroll management services, it provide automated software to the businesses, and each of employees performance information can be recorded in this centralized and integrated software. The payroll management software cab is integrated with several departments such as accounts, HR, and finance, and the employees can also download their automated generated pay slips from their dashboard.Managed IT services is the process of delegating the IT operations of an organization to vendors called Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Company provide services such as security, data backups, 24x7 monitoring services and on-demand support. One of the main advantages of managed IT services is that it is capable in providing great insight and expertise to companies at predictable monthly costs.ITCONS is offering permanent hiring services to job seekers nationwide. It has helped recruit thousands of professionals through permanent hiring services. The staff conducts a thorough background check for each shortlisted applicant to validate their qualifications and references. The team also retains communication with applicants and receives regular feedback to ensure that everyone fits the roles. Company made an Initial Public Offer of 17,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 8.67 Crore through fresh issue in March, 2023.