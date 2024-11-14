|Purpose
|ITCONS E-Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024. For further details please refer the attached document. Pursuant to regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. 14th November, 2024, inter alia, approved the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the half year ended 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Auditors thereon. Accordingly, in terms of Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the aforesaid financial results and limited review report is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|ITCONS E-Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please refer the attached documents for further details. Please refer the attached document. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
|ITCONS E-Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Thursday May 30 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone audited financial results for the half year and year ended 31st March 2024. For further details please refer attached document. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. May 30, 2024 inter alia, considered and approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the half year and year ended March 31, 2024 along with the report of the Statutory Auditors thereon. A copy of the aforesaid financial results along with the Auditors report is enclosed herewith for your kind reference. Kindly take the same on record. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|ITCONS E-Solutions Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 08th May 2024 at the corporate office of the Company inter alia to transact the following Businesses: 1. To explore the opportunities of fund raising through various means such as Issuance of Warrants/Right Issue/Preferential Issue etc. 2. To consider and approve the issue of Sweat Equity Shares. 3. To Consider and approve alteration in Articles of Association of the Company. 4. To increase Authorized Share Capital of the Company and consequential alteration of Memorandum of Association of the Company. 5. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. For further details please refer the document attached herewith. We would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is adjourned due to lack of quorum. for further details, please refer attached document. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/05/2024) Please refer the document attached herewith. With reference to Regulation 29 & 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and our letter dated 08th May, 2024 regarding Intimation of Board Meeting which was adjourned and rescheduled to be held today on Wednesday, 15th May, 2024, we wish to inform that the aforesaid meeting of Board of Directors stands cancelled due to lack of quorum. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.05.2024)
