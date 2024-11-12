|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|26 Nov 2024
|26 Nov 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance officer
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September2024 UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-DECLARATION OF UNAUDITED QUARTERY RESULTS FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve quarterly financials results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (b) To appoint the Secretarial Auditor and internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|29 Jan 2024
|J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 7th day of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Financial Result (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/02/2024)
