Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th September2024 UNAUDITED QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SEPTEMBER 30, 2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING-DECLARATION OF UNAUDITED QUARTERY RESULTS FOR 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To Consider and approve quarterly financials results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 20 May 2024

J.A. Finance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. (b) To appoint the Secretarial Auditor and internal Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

