J A Finance Ltd Share Price

54.5
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:42:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.36
  • Day's High57.36
  • 52 Wk High73.92
  • Prev. Close57.36
  • Day's Low54.5
  • 52 Wk Low 24.21
  • Turnover (lac)0.72
  • P/E59.13
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value19.24
  • EPS0.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)58.04
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

J A Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

57.36

Prev. Close

57.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.72

Day's High

57.36

Day's Low

54.5

52 Week's High

73.92

52 Week's Low

24.21

Book Value

19.24

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

58.04

P/E

59.13

EPS

0.97

Divi. Yield

0

J A Finance Ltd Corporate Action

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

J A Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

J A Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:11 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.89%

Non-Promoter- 40.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

J A Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.65

10.65

10.65

3.99

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.25

8.25

7.92

13.67

Net Worth

19.9

18.9

18.57

17.66

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

J A Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT J A Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Director

Dilip Kumar Goyal

Managing Director

Akshay Goyal

Executive Director

Ankit Goyal

Director

Manoj Kumar Agarwal

Director

Manik Chandra Dutta

Director

Dinesh Kumar Choudhary

Director

Murarilal Khandelwal

Director

Medhavi Lohia

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J A Finance Ltd

Summary

J. A. Finance Ltd. was set up in the year 1993 by Shri Dilip Kumar Goyal as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the RBI. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financing and investment in securities like share and derivative trading/transactions. The Company was started in 2007 to provide financial services to Corporate, Mid Corporate and SME. The Company got associated with Indias leading banks and financial institutions for providing a range of financial products. It offer Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory and Debt Syndication Services to Customers.
Company FAQs

What is the J A Finance Ltd share price today?

The J A Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of J A Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J A Finance Ltd is ₹58.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of J A Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of J A Finance Ltd is 59.13 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of J A Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J A Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J A Finance Ltd is ₹24.21 and ₹73.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of J A Finance Ltd?

J A Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 92.48%, 6 Month at 92.48%, 3 Month at 68.51% and 1 Month at 51.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of J A Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of J A Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 40.10 %

