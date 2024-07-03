SectorFinance
Open₹57.36
Prev. Close₹57.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.72
Day's High₹57.36
Day's Low₹54.5
52 Week's High₹73.92
52 Week's Low₹24.21
Book Value₹19.24
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)58.04
P/E59.13
EPS0.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.65
10.65
10.65
3.99
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.25
8.25
7.92
13.67
Net Worth
19.9
18.9
18.57
17.66
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Director
Dilip Kumar Goyal
Managing Director
Akshay Goyal
Executive Director
Ankit Goyal
Director
Manoj Kumar Agarwal
Director
Manik Chandra Dutta
Director
Dinesh Kumar Choudhary
Director
Murarilal Khandelwal
Director
Medhavi Lohia
Reports by J A Finance Ltd
Summary
J. A. Finance Ltd. was set up in the year 1993 by Shri Dilip Kumar Goyal as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the RBI. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financing and investment in securities like share and derivative trading/transactions. The Company was started in 2007 to provide financial services to Corporate, Mid Corporate and SME. The Company got associated with Indias leading banks and financial institutions for providing a range of financial products. It offer Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory and Debt Syndication Services to Customers.
Read More
The J A Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹54.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of J A Finance Ltd is ₹58.04 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of J A Finance Ltd is 59.13 and 2.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a J A Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of J A Finance Ltd is ₹24.21 and ₹73.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
J A Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 92.48%, 6 Month at 92.48%, 3 Month at 68.51% and 1 Month at 51.55%.
