J. A. Finance Ltd. was set up in the year 1993 by Shri Dilip Kumar Goyal as a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). The Company registered as Non-Banking Financial Company with the RBI. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of financing and investment in securities like share and derivative trading/transactions. The Company was started in 2007 to provide financial services to Corporate, Mid Corporate and SME. The Company got associated with Indias leading banks and financial institutions for providing a range of financial products. It offer Investment Banking, Corporate Advisory and Debt Syndication Services to Customers.
