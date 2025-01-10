To

The Members of

Jagan Lamps Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS standalone financial statements of Jagan Lamps Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the Ind AS standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Ind AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed on the other information obtained prior to the date of this auditors report, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists.

Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

(i) Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control. (ii) Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls. (iii) Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management. (iv) Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind

AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern. (v) Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of the most significance in the audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosures about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of

India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of The Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of theOrder.

2.

A. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of ouraudit; b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books, except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(B)(vi) below, on reporting under rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. c) The Balance Sheet, Statement of Profit and Loss (including other Comprehensive income), Statement of changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules,2015 as amended. e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of theAct. f) The modification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in paragraph (b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) and paragraph 2(B)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given tous:

i) The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position. ii) The Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material for eseeable losses. iii) The Company does not have any amounts required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund. iv) a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities

("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the notes to accounts, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. c) Based on the audit procedures that has been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v) No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company. vi) Based on our examination, which included test checks, except for the instance mentioned below, the

Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended

March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility in respect of the application and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

The PPE (Property, Plant and Equipment) software used by the company did not have an audit trail feature enabled, consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded within this particular software for the whole year.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with during the course of our audit.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023 reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Companies Act, 2013, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure ‘A to the Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "Report on other legal and regulatory requirements" of our

Report of even date.

(i)

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment ("PPE").

(B) The Company has maintained proper records Intangible Assets.

(b) To be best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the verification of Property, Plant and Equipment has been conducted by the management during the year. All the Property, Plant and Equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year, however, there is a regular phased programme of physical verification which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements are held in the name of the Company.

(d) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has not revalued its property, plant, and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Consequently, the question of our commenting on whether the revaluation is based on the valuation by a Register Valuer, or specifying the amount of change, if the change is 10% or more in the aggregate of the net carrying value of each class of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right Of Use Assets) or intangible Assets does not arise.

(e) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, no proceedings have been initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

(ii)

(a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year.

(b) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limit in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets, however as represented by the management no quarterly returns or statements were filed by the company with bank.

(iii) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that the Company, during the year under audit, has not made any investment, has not provided guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties; however, has made investments in other Companys securities.

(a) The Company has not granted any loans or ‘advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, and/or provided any guarantee or security to any other entity. Accordingly, the requirements to report under paragraph 3(iii)(a) (A) & (B) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) There are no investments made, no guarantees provided or security given by the Company.

(c) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) & (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has not given any loans, made any investment or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 & 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence the provisions of paragraph (iv) are not applicable to the company.

(v) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed thereunder to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii)

(a) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Income Tax, Service Tax, Cess and other statutory dues applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax (VAT), goods & services tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable were in arrears as at 31st March2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, there are no dues of service tax, income tax, goods & services tax, cess and other statutory dues as applicable which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, there were no transactions in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the requirements to report under paragraph 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that,

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowings taken from financial institution or bank. We have been informed that the company did not have any debenture outstanding during the year.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) The Company has not availed any term loans during the year under audit.

(d) There were no funds raised on short term basis during the year, which have, prima facie, been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate, or Joint Venture as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(ix)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013 and accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(ix)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(x) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that,

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) and accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year the Company issued equity shares against the Compulsory Convertible Debentures. Accordingly, the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with and the funds have been used for the purposes for which the funds were raised by the company.

(xi) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that: (a) Neither any fraud by the Company, nor any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit; nor we have been informed of any such case by the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report).

(xii) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting Standards.

(xiv)

(a) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, though the Company is required to have an internal audit system under section 138 of the Act, it does not have the internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of the business of the Company.

(b) We have not been provided the internal audit reports of the Company issued, if any, for the period under audit.

(xv) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors and hence, reporting on the compliance of the provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that,

(a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance-activities during the year Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xvi) (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xvi) (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(d) The Group does not have any CICs, which are a part of the Group. We have not, however, separately evaluated whether the information provided by the Management is accurate and complete. Accordingly, requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xvi) (d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xviii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xix) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS Financial Statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xxi) To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that, the provisions of section 135 (5) of the Companies Act is not applicable to the company. Accordingly, the requirements to report under Paragraph 3(xx) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xxii) The provisions of clauses 3(xxi) of the order are not applicable to the Company.

Annexure - B to the Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the

Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Jagan Lamps Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

TheCompanysmanagementisresponsibleforestablishingandmaintaininginternalfinancialcontrols based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the

Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial

Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.