SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹97.5
Prev. Close₹98.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.98
Day's High₹99.95
Day's Low₹93
52 Week's High₹152.99
52 Week's Low₹75.8
Book Value₹42.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)67.95
P/E25.69
EPS3.85
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.3
7.3
7.89
6.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
22.99
20.03
17.47
14.65
Net Worth
30.29
27.33
25.36
21.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.83
23.14
14.64
13.14
yoy growth (%)
33.26
58.06
11.34
3.06
Raw materials
-21.43
-14.73
-9.96
-8.88
As % of sales
69.49
63.68
68.07
67.58
Employee costs
-2.96
-2.92
-1.71
-1.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.9
2.24
0.94
0.8
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.2
-1.17
-1.23
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.54
-0.43
-0.26
Working capital
3.12
3.45
3.57
-0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.26
58.06
11.34
3.06
Op profit growth
20.48
102.51
-17.68
357.4
EBIT growth
29.76
133.81
10.57
68.83
Net profit growth
22.94
232.26
-5.96
32,191.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ashish Aggarwal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Hemant Mangla
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Saras Kumar
Director & CFO
Rekha Aggarwal
Executive Director
Raghav Aggarwal
Independent Director
Shwetha Nathani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pratyus Kumar
Reports by Jagan Lamps Ltd
Summary
Jagan Lamps Limited (JLL) was formerly incorporated in the name Jagan Li-Tech Lamps Limited as a Public Limited Company on 8th January, 1993 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2nd February, 1993 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Auto Bulb & Halogen Lamp and Electric Bikes. The Company set up its own plant costing Rs.7.85 crore 100% EOU to manufacture automobile H4 type halogen lamps in technical and financial collaboration with Li-Tech Corporation of South Korea (9% equity holding). It tapped the primary market during April 1995 to finance the project. The company introduced new concept in bulbs during 2000-01 by which it illumnates the Super white Light,Xemon,Gold,Green types of Lights suitable for New Generation drivers.
Read More
The Jagan Lamps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd is ₹67.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jagan Lamps Ltd is 25.69 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagan Lamps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagan Lamps Ltd is ₹75.8 and ₹152.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jagan Lamps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.00%, 3 Years at 12.03%, 1 Year at 27.66%, 6 Month at 2.77%, 3 Month at 7.51% and 1 Month at 10.96%.
