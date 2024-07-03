iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagan Lamps Ltd Share Price

93.07
(-5.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:19:00 PM

  • Open97.5
  • Day's High99.95
  • 52 Wk High152.99
  • Prev. Close98.91
  • Day's Low93
  • 52 Wk Low 75.8
  • Turnover (lac)4.98
  • P/E25.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value42.95
  • EPS3.85
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)67.95
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jagan Lamps Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

97.5

Prev. Close

98.91

Turnover(Lac.)

4.98

Day's High

99.95

Day's Low

93

52 Week's High

152.99

52 Week's Low

75.8

Book Value

42.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

67.95

P/E

25.69

EPS

3.85

Divi. Yield

0

Jagan Lamps Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

Jagan Lamps Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jagan Lamps Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:27 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.77%

Non-Promoter- 42.22%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 42.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jagan Lamps Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.3

7.3

7.89

6.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

22.99

20.03

17.47

14.65

Net Worth

30.29

27.33

25.36

21.54

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.83

23.14

14.64

13.14

yoy growth (%)

33.26

58.06

11.34

3.06

Raw materials

-21.43

-14.73

-9.96

-8.88

As % of sales

69.49

63.68

68.07

67.58

Employee costs

-2.96

-2.92

-1.71

-1.12

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.9

2.24

0.94

0.8

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.2

-1.17

-1.23

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.54

-0.43

-0.26

Working capital

3.12

3.45

3.57

-0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.26

58.06

11.34

3.06

Op profit growth

20.48

102.51

-17.68

357.4

EBIT growth

29.76

133.81

10.57

68.83

Net profit growth

22.94

232.26

-5.96

32,191.61

No Record Found

Jagan Lamps Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jagan Lamps Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ashish Aggarwal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Hemant Mangla

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Saras Kumar

Director & CFO

Rekha Aggarwal

Executive Director

Raghav Aggarwal

Independent Director

Shwetha Nathani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pratyus Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jagan Lamps Ltd

Summary

Jagan Lamps Limited (JLL) was formerly incorporated in the name Jagan Li-Tech Lamps Limited as a Public Limited Company on 8th January, 1993 and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on 2nd February, 1993 from the Registrar of Companies, Delhi & Haryana. The Company is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of Auto Bulb & Halogen Lamp and Electric Bikes. The Company set up its own plant costing Rs.7.85 crore 100% EOU to manufacture automobile H4 type halogen lamps in technical and financial collaboration with Li-Tech Corporation of South Korea (9% equity holding). It tapped the primary market during April 1995 to finance the project. The company introduced new concept in bulbs during 2000-01 by which it illumnates the Super white Light,Xemon,Gold,Green types of Lights suitable for New Generation drivers.
Company FAQs

What is the Jagan Lamps Ltd share price today?

The Jagan Lamps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹93.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jagan Lamps Ltd is ₹67.95 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jagan Lamps Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jagan Lamps Ltd is 25.69 and 2.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jagan Lamps Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jagan Lamps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jagan Lamps Ltd is ₹75.8 and ₹152.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jagan Lamps Ltd?

Jagan Lamps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 51.00%, 3 Years at 12.03%, 1 Year at 27.66%, 6 Month at 2.77%, 3 Month at 7.51% and 1 Month at 10.96%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jagan Lamps Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jagan Lamps Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.78 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 42.22 %

