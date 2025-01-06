Jagan Lamps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.9
2.24
0.94
0.8
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.2
-1.17
-1.23
Tax paid
-0.82
-0.54
-0.43
-0.26
Working capital
3.12
3.45
3.57
-0.36
Other operating items
Operating
4
3.93
2.9
-1.05
Capital expenditure
0.82
0.18
0.18
1.1
Free cash flow
4.82
4.12
3.08
0.04
Equity raised
25.16
20.84
18.84
17.75
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.15
-1.69
3.42
0.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
31.13
23.28
25.35
17.91
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.