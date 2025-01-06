iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jagan Lamps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

91.35
(-7.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagan Lamps Ltd

Jagan Lamps FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.9

2.24

0.94

0.8

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.2

-1.17

-1.23

Tax paid

-0.82

-0.54

-0.43

-0.26

Working capital

3.12

3.45

3.57

-0.36

Other operating items

Operating

4

3.93

2.9

-1.05

Capital expenditure

0.82

0.18

0.18

1.1

Free cash flow

4.82

4.12

3.08

0.04

Equity raised

25.16

20.84

18.84

17.75

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.15

-1.69

3.42

0.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

31.13

23.28

25.35

17.91

Jagan Lamps : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jagan Lamps Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.