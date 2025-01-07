iifl-logo-icon 1
Jagan Lamps Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

92.1
(-0.90%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

30.83

23.14

14.64

13.14

yoy growth (%)

33.26

58.06

11.34

3.06

Raw materials

-21.43

-14.73

-9.96

-8.88

As % of sales

69.49

63.68

68.07

67.58

Employee costs

-2.96

-2.92

-1.71

-1.12

As % of sales

9.6

12.66

11.74

8.54

Other costs

-2.85

-2.49

-1.48

-1.34

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.24

10.76

10.13

10.26

Operating profit

3.59

2.98

1.47

1.78

OPM

11.64

12.88

10.05

13.59

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.2

-1.17

-1.23

Interest expense

-0.03

-0.02

-0.02

-0.06

Other income

0.54

0.48

0.67

0.32

Profit before tax

2.9

2.24

0.94

0.8

Taxes

-0.82

-0.54

-0.43

-0.26

Tax rate

-28.26

-24.36

-46.09

-32.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.08

1.69

0.51

0.54

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.08

1.69

0.51

0.54

yoy growth (%)

22.94

232.26

-5.96

32,191.61

NPM

6.75

7.32

3.48

4.12

