|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
30.83
23.14
14.64
13.14
yoy growth (%)
33.26
58.06
11.34
3.06
Raw materials
-21.43
-14.73
-9.96
-8.88
As % of sales
69.49
63.68
68.07
67.58
Employee costs
-2.96
-2.92
-1.71
-1.12
As % of sales
9.6
12.66
11.74
8.54
Other costs
-2.85
-2.49
-1.48
-1.34
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.24
10.76
10.13
10.26
Operating profit
3.59
2.98
1.47
1.78
OPM
11.64
12.88
10.05
13.59
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.2
-1.17
-1.23
Interest expense
-0.03
-0.02
-0.02
-0.06
Other income
0.54
0.48
0.67
0.32
Profit before tax
2.9
2.24
0.94
0.8
Taxes
-0.82
-0.54
-0.43
-0.26
Tax rate
-28.26
-24.36
-46.09
-32.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.08
1.69
0.51
0.54
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.08
1.69
0.51
0.54
yoy growth (%)
22.94
232.26
-5.96
32,191.61
NPM
6.75
7.32
3.48
4.12
